New York Jets Are Primetime

With the 2023 NFL regular season being released, the New York Jets are primetime with a league-high six primetime games. The Jets finally have a championship-caliber roster that is worthy of getting the primetime slot.

Why Do The Jets Have So Many Primetime Games?

The main reason the Jets were given so many primetime games is due to the acquisition of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In addition to Rodgers, the Jets have a young and talented roster consisting of guys such as Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. With a young roster and finally having a superstar quarterback, the Jets are in contention for not only the AFC East, but also the Super Bowl.

What Are the Primetime Games?

Let’s take a look and see the six times the Jets will play primetime football this upcoming season.

Week 1: Monday Night Football

To start off the season, the Jets will be on primetime hosting their division rival Buffalo Bills. Football fans do not have to wait long to see this new look Jets team.

Week 4: Sunday Night Football

In Week 4, the Jets are hosting the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs for some Sunday Night Football. This will be a great game as Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are both one of the stronger quarterbacks in the league.

Week 9: Monday Night Football

Another Monday Night game, as the Jets host another primetime game. However, this time it is against the Los Angeles Chargers. This will be a very interesting game to watch as both teams have electric offenses.

Week 10: Sunday Night Football

The Jets get their first away primetime game on Week 10 in a contest with the Las Vegas Raiders. With Derek Carr no longer on the Raiders, it will be interesting to see this new look Raiders team with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

Week 12: Friday Afternoon Football

For the first time in NFL History, there will be football on Black Friday. The Jets will host another division rival in the Miami Dolphins. This will be a great game as there are so many superstars in that game on both teams. The most exciting matchup is Gardner vs. Tyreek Hill.

Week 17: Thursday Night Football

The Jets last primetime game comes against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland.