New York Jets Defensive Report Card

Defensive Report Card

This defensive report card will feature each defensive position group featuring starters and depth of the New York Jets roster and giving them a grade. These grades should give insight for what the team needs to upgrade over the off-season.

Offensive Report Card Recap

Feel free to check out the New York Jets offensive report card if you missed it. The Jets overall grade for their offense was a B-.

Defensive Line

With the Jets running a 4-3 defense, meaning they start four defensive lineman and three linebackers. Their starting defensive lineman were Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams, and John Franklin-Myers. Lawson in his first season with the Jets after missing the 2021 season due to injury had 33 total tackles, 7 sacks, and a forced fumble. Williams led this group with 55 total tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Rookie first-round pick Jermaine Johnson had 29 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a blocked kick. This is a great group along with good depth.

Grade: A

Linebackers

This group is featured by linebackers Kwon Alexander, C.J. Mosley, and Quincy Williams. Alexander also in his first season with the Jets had 69 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defended. Mosley was a beast this season as he made the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career. He finished ninth in the league in tackles with 158 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one interception. Quincy had 106 total tackles, three sacks, and a pass defended.

Grade: A-

Cornerbacks

This group was led by rookie stud Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. Gardner is a prime candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year as he was one of the best cornerbacks in man coverage this past season. He had 75 total tackles, two interceptions, and led the league in passes defended with 20. Reed had 80 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and 12 passes defended.

Grade: A+

Safeties

Starting the year, Lamarcus Joyner was the starting free safety and Jordan Whitehead was the starting strong safety. Joyner had 57 total tackles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, and six passes defended. However, he injured his hip and was put on the IR for the remainder of the season. Replacing Joyner was Tony Adams. In just five games, Adams had 10 total tackles. Whitehead had 89 total tackles, two interceptions, and eight passes defended.

Grade: C

Overall Defensive Report Card Grade

The New York Jets defensive report card grade overall is a B+.

Special Teams

Their special teams unit was led by long snapper Thomas Hennessy, kicker Greg Zuerlein, and punter Braden Mann. Zuerlein’s field goal accuracy was 81.1% with his longest made field goal of 60 yards. Mann had a punt average of 46.9 yards and had 27 punts inside the 20-yard line. Their special teams captain Justin Hardee made it to his first career Pro Bowl as he was one of the best in the league in special teams tackles.

Grade: B-

Coaching Staff

The Jets coaching staff is led by head coach Robert Saleh. However, main assistant coaches are offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur (who was fired), defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer.

Grade: B-