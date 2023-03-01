New York Jets Free Agency Preview

2022 Record:

The New York Jets finished 7-10 placing them last in the AFC East Division. The Jets finished two games shy of the last wild card spot. Many thought the Jets would finally make the playoffs for the first time since 2010 before losing their last six games.

Cap Space:

The New York Jets currently have -$264,000 dollars in cap space. However, they can easily fix that issue by releasing players, letting players walk, or restructure contracts.

Draft Capital:

In the top 150 draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Jets have five total picks. Those picks include 13th, 43rd, 74th, 112th, and 145th overall selections. The Jets can definitely improve their roster with those selections especially their first three.

Notable Free Agents:

The Jets have some notable free agents including offensive lineman George Fant and Connor McGovern. Fant and McGovern should be priority as their offensive line suffered through a lot of injuries this season and still was not the best. On the other side of the football, the Jets have notable free agents such as linebackers Quincy Williams and Kwon Alexander, and safety Lamarcus Joyner. The New York Jets free agency will be interesting as they will be very active.

Players to be Resigned:

The Jets from their list of free agents should resign Williams, Fant, and McGovern. Quincy Williams is the brother of star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, so it would make sense to keep the brothers together in New York. Fant and McGovern should be brought back as well as the offensive line needs to be talented in order to protect the new quarterback whoever that is.

Let Some Guys Walk:

Joyner and Alexander can walk as they are both veterans who are just simply not as good as they used to be. Yes, Joyner had three interceptions but he also struggled in coverage allowing 20 receptions. The Jets can save money and get younger by letting the veterans walk.

Cut Candidates:

One way as mentioned earlier for the Jets to create cap space is by releasing some players. Some players that come in mind are Carl Lawson, Duane Brown, Corey Davis, Jordan Whitehead, and Braxton Berrios. Releasing those players creates $43.2 million dollars in cap space. Even by cutting Davis and Berrios, they still have depth at the wide receiver position and can even add one through free agency or the draft.

Free Agent Pickups:

The New York Jets most important move in free agency should be finding the next quarterback. Right now the favorite is Derek Carr. However, they also need help at the safety and offensive tackle. Some targets to be on the look out for are Taylor Rapp, Julian Love, and bringing back George Fant. However, to replace Davis and Berrios, the Jets could go after a Darius Slayton or even an Olamide Zaccheaus.