New York Knicks Clinch The Playoffs

Back to the Playoffs

With a win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, the New York Knicks are heading to the playoffs. The New York Knicks clinch means they are heading back to the playoffs. Their last appearance was in 2021 when they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in five games as the fourth seed.

Much Better Second Half

At about the midway point of the season, the Knicks were 25-23 sitting at the seventh seed. After 79 games played, the Knicks went 21-10 in that span, sitting comfortably at the fifth seed at 46-33 .

Same Fourth vs. Fifth Seed, Different Opponent

With just three games left in the regular season, the Knicks seemed to be locked in as the fifth seed, once again seeing themselves in the four vs five seed playoff matchup. In 2021, they were the four seed against the Hawks. Two years later, the Knicks are the fifth seed going up against the four seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

Knicks and Cavaliers Have History

The Knicks and Cavs went up against each other four times this season. Although New York lost the first matchup early in the season, they subsequently won the last three straight.

This helps build momentum for the playoffs. One of their impressive wins occurred on December 4 2022, where the Knicks won 92-81, holding the Cavaliers young trio of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley to under 90 points. Their other impressive win was the most recent contest on March 31, where the Knicks won 130-116 without Julius Randle, as he sprained his left ankle.

How the Knicks Clinched?

Before their game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, March 29, their magic number to clinch a playoff spot was four. After beating the Heat, their magic number moved to two since the Knicks won and the Heat lost. In the following game, they beat the Wizards, thereby punching a ticket to the playoffs and thankfully avoided the dreadful play-in.

Role Players Stepping Up

Ever since Randle went down, Obi Toppin has stepped up and taken his place in the starting lineup. Against the Cavaliers, Toppin had 12 points along with a rebound and an assist. However, in the win against the Wizards, he had a season-high 21 points in addition to a rebound, four assists, a block, and two steals.

Quentin Grimes also had 27 points, two rebounds, and five assists. Grimes filled in for RJ Barrett at small forward as Barrett missed the game with an illness. Grimes usually starts at shooting guard, but Immanuel Quickley got the start instead. Quickley also had a nice game as he had 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The “Mid 3” Is Not Mid

A large part of their success has been thanks to the Knicks trio of Jalen Brunson, Randle, and Barrett. Each are averaging at least 19.5 points per game. Barrett has looked sloppy at times this season, but he is always there when the Knicks need him most and has come up in big moments, especially against the Miami Heat this season.

Need To Show Love To Coach Thibodeau and the Front Office

Without Coach Tom Thibodeau and the front office, who knows if the Knicks would have made the playoffs. Thibodeau is a highly respected veteran coach who has taken multiple teams to the playoffs. This is his second time taking the Knicks to the playoffs in three seasons. The front office also deserves some love as the addition of Josh Hart was exactly what the Knicks needed and then some.

Close Out The Year Strong

In the Knicks three remaining games, they are on the road on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers getting some much needed rest. After this matchup, they’ll travel to New Orleans and face the Zion-less Pelicans on Friday and then go back home to host the Pacers on Sunday for the last game of the regular season. The Knicks easily can win out and finish the season on a seven game-win streak and build momentum for the playoffs. Before the injury, Randle was on pace to play all 82 games. However, he will now miss the last three games of the season in addition to the two he already missed. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Regardless of if he is fully healed and 100%, Randle is expected to play Game 1 of the playoffs.