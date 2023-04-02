NFL Draft Profile: Kemore Gamble

If your team is looking for a Tight End, you are in luck. The 2023 NFL Draft is loaded with talented players at the position such as Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid, and Darnell Washington. The downside to that is that a lot of good prospects will get under-drafted as a result. Let’s take a look at one of those players: Kemore Gamble

College Career:

Gamble started his career at the University of Florida. He sat behind all-star player Kyle Pitts for a few years. As a backup in 2020, he had 10 receptions for 160 yards and 3 touchdowns in a COVID shortened year.

His best year came in 2021, the year after Kyle Pitts entered the NFL Draft. He had 31 receptions for 414 yards – for an average of 13.4 yards per catch. Throughout his college career he’s had a solid yard per reception.

His last season he transferred to University of Central Florida, where his numbers went down considerably. While he maintained a solid yard per reception, he finished the year with 7 receptions for 118 yards.

Prospect Evaluation:

Overall, Kemore Gamble has shown promise as a pass catching tight end. He’s one of the faster tight ends in the draft (4.55 40-yard dash). His yards per catch are amongst the best of all the tight ends. The passer rating of the quarterbacks improve each year when they throw to him. He has limitations as a blocker but could be more effective blocking on the outside with sweeps and screens. Another issue with his evaluation is that he may not be the most effective route runner. This is something he’ll want to clean up if he wants to be a real receiving threat in the league.

He’s not expected to be drafted but could slip into the 6th or 7th round if a team is really enamored with this upside. Various sites have him ranked anywhere from 300-450 in their overall rankings. There will be questions about why his production wasn’t better in college, but there could be a number of reasons for it. I see him as someone worth taking a flier on and if he finds the right staff, he could carve himself out a nice NFL career.

