NL West Review and Preview: The Colorado Rockies

The Rockies seem to be stuck in neutral, as there aren’t many signs of progress to find at the big-league level.

Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, the 2023 Colorado Rockies season unfolded as a challenging odyssey, culminating in a sobering 59-103 record. From the hopeful opening pitches to the final echoes of disappointment, the Rockies grappled with formidable adversaries on the diamond, navigating a landscape fraught with setbacks.

In the thin air of Coors Field, where dreams often soar, the Rockies faced a harsh reality. Early optimism yielded to a series of setbacks, and the promise of the season dwindled beneath the weight of losses. The campaign, once filled with aspirations of contention, metamorphosed into a stark chapter in the franchise’s annals.

Within this tale of adversity, however, whispers of potential renewal linger. The Rockies now find themselves at a crossroads, where the echoes of disappointment reverberate alongside the promise of redemption. As the sun sets on the 2023 season, the Rockies stand poised to rewrite their narrative, emerging from the shadows with newfound determination and a quest for resurgence.

Month By Month

Spring Training and March

The Rockies compiled a 13-19 record across Spring Training while working to build growth in the farm system. Colorado got off to an exciting 2-0 start to the season with a pair of opening wins over the San Diego Padres to finish out March.

April: A Rocky Start (7-20)

April marked a rocky start for the Colorado Rockies. With a dismal 7-20 record, their hopes plummeted fast as injuries piled up, including to SP German Marquez and 2B Brendan Rodgers. The promise of spring gave way to harsh realities, leaving fans and players in uncertainty about the long season ahead.

May: Fleeting Hopes (15-13)

May brought fleeting hopes. A 15-13 record teased resilience. Yet, inconsistency persisted, tempering optimism. Peaks and valleys defined the Rockies’ journey.

June: Ebb and Flow (11-15)

June showcased an ebb and flow. An 11-15 record revealed progress and struggle. Questions lingered about sustaining momentum, emphasizing a season in flux.

A Slow Grind to the End

July: Midsummer Struggles (9-13)

July saw midsummer struggles. With a 9-13 record, vulnerabilities emerged. A critical juncture tested the Rockies’ resolve amid pitching and hitting challenges.

August: Escalating Woes (7-20)

August brought escalating woes. A 7-20 record intensified struggles. A crucible moment pushed the Rockies to confront a slipping season, with a visit from the Atlanta Braves to pour salt into the open wound.

September: Lingering Shadows (9-19)

September cast lingering shadows. Despite a 9-19 record, late hopes flickered. The challenge: finish strong, salvaging a tumultuous campaign.

In reflection, the 2023 Colorado Rockies season became a tale of trials and tribulations, each month revealing its narrative. From a rocky April to fleeting hopes in May, the Rockies faced peaks and valleys. Midsummer struggles in July, escalating woes in August, and lingering shadows in September underscored challenges. As the season closed, the Rockies stood at a crossroads, contemplating lessons learned and the path ahead.

Analysis

The Rockies never expected to contend in the 2023 season. A division featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres looked too tall a task to compete with. Only this time it was the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, but the point still stands. Even so, they did not come close to owner Dick Monfort’s comments about playing “.500 ball”.

Colorado is in the midst of a lingering rebuild, with very little franchise results since the mid 2000’s. Denver is not exactly a baseball-first town and winning a World Series seems more like a pipe dream than anything right now.

The smaller-market teams are going to have their work cut out for them in the era of super contracts. As the Athletics move to Las Vegas, the task of retaining fans in the mountain time zone is only going to become more difficult.

You have to feel for Colorado, a team which continues to ride the basement of the stacked NL West. Things are only going to get tougher from here, as Arizona and Los Angeles retool and reload their juggernaut rosters.

However, I am fascinated by the Rockies’ unique home-field advantage.

Park Factors

At high altitudes, Coors Field wields a distinct and debated advantage. The thin air alters the dynamics of the game, creating an environment where baseballs travel farther and pitches behave differently. This elevation-induced effect is colloquially known as the “Coors Field Factor.”

Batters relish the opportunity to play at Coors Field, where the ball sails through the thin atmosphere, often turning routine fly balls into home runs. The expansive outfield becomes a playground for hitters, and the scoreboard reflects the high-scoring nature of games at this venue. Pitchers, on the other hand, face considerable challenges. Breaking balls may not break as sharply, and the lack of air resistance can turn routine pitches into long-distance targets for hitters.

The debate over the fairness of this ballpark advantage continues within the baseball community. While it undoubtedly benefits the Rockies at home, critics argue that it distorts statistical comparisons and makes evaluating player performance more challenging.

I predict slight improvement in 2024 for Colorado but have no true expectations for the team. To reach the 70-win mark would be an accomplishment after winning just 59 games in 2023.

With more consistency in the division, the Rockies can start to show life.

Prediction: Colorado Rockies (68-94)