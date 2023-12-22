Non-CFB Playoff Draft Prospects Missing Out

The CFB playoff is an important game for a draft prospect’s resume. It’s been a bit over a week since FSU was snubbed from the college football playoff. Additionally, despite their loss to Michigan, Ohio State’s resume for the CFB playoff was still certainly impressive. Florida State and Ohio State still might have primetime bowl games, but a number of their players are missing out by not being in the CFB playoff. Which players lost out by not playing for a national championship?

Image: ESPN

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

With Marvin Harrison Jr. being double teamed pretty much every play, the window was open for Egbuka to showcase his talents. While he’s easily one of the best wideouts in this year’s draft, the position is logjammed at the top with other names such as Rome Odunze, Keon Coleman, and Malik Nabers. If Ohio State was in the playoffs, we could’ve potentially seen Egbuka’s stock rise as high as WR3 for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Image: Pro Football Network

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Henderson came into the year being one of the top RB prospects. While his play didn’t fall off, there were other backs this season who’ve surpassed him in draft rankings. Nevertheless, the CFB playoffs could’ve been an opportunity for Henderson not only to raise his draft stock, but also potentially cement himself as the RB1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Image: Chop Chat

Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

A former 5-star recruit, Wilson’s collegiate career hasn’t lived up to his previous status. An athletic freak at 6’7” 237 lbs, Wilson won’t have trouble generating interest throughout the draft process. Projected to be a day three pick, the CFB playoffs could’ve been the chance Wilson needed to climb into day two consideration.

Image: Sports Illustrated

Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

It’s been a roller coaster ride of ups and downs for who’s the CB1 of the upcoming NFL Draft. Some may consider it to be Kalen King, while others may mention Cooper DeJean or Kool-Aid McKinstry. However, Denzel Burke’s name has also been thrown into the conversation thanks to his stellar play throughout the season. One thing’s for sure, the CFB playoff would’ve been a great opportunity for Burke to showcase why he should be this draft’s CB1.

Image: AP News

Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Like this draft’s CB1, there also isn’t a definitive prospect who’s Edge1. While Verse has been phenomenal this year for the Seminoles, Laitu Latu and Dallas Turner have also been for their respective schools. Turner will have the chance to possibly cement his spot as this draft’s Edge1 in the CFB playoff; a luxury Jared Verse will be missing out on.

Image: ESPN

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

The WR1 of April’s draft might be Marvin Harrison Jr., but right now it’s a crapshoot for WR2. Other names in the conversation are LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze. Being in the CFB playoff, Odunze has the chance to implement himself as the draft’s WR2; a chance Keon Coleman surely wishes he also had.

Image: Sports Illustrated

Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

The University of Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton is going to be DT1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Behind him, DT2 is up for the taking. Some names in consideration for this status are Miami’s Leonard Taylor III, Michigan’s Kris Jenkins, and Ohio State’s Michall Hall. While Kris Jenkins will try to raise his stock while competing for a national championship, Hall will look to do the same in Ohio State’s bowl game versus Missouri.

Image: Sports Illustrated

Fentrell Cyprus II, CB, Florida State

A massive pickup for the Seminole defense in the transfer portal, Cyprus has been as advertised coming over from the University of Virginia. Cyprus isn’t projected to go on day one, but he has the talent to be a day two selection. Outside of Denzel Burke, Kalen King, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Cooper DeJean, there’s no telling how the other CBs will be selected. The CFB playoff could have been the opportunity Cyprus needed to further showcase his talents.

Image: 247 Sports

Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

The Buckeye faithful has very much enjoyed Eichenberg’s talents the past couple of years. While there’s a number of prospects who could be the first backer taken, Eichenberg isn’t one of them. Still, he’s more than capable of being a day two pick. Eichenberg still has a chance to raise his draft stock versus Missouri, but the college football playoff would’ve been an even better opportunity for him to do so.

Image: Eleven Warriors

Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson was one of the better interior offensive line prospects going into this season. However, as the season went along, Jackson’s play didn’t live up to his hype. Projected to be a day two pick, the college football playoff would’ve been a phenomenal way for Jackson to climb back into prominence.

