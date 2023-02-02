Padres Offseason Review and Spring Training Guide

A look into the Padres offseason moves and storylines to focus on with Spring Training right around the corner.

This offseason the Padres have bolstered an already star-studded roster. Here’s a look at how a team who lost in the NLCS aims to win it all this year.

Additions/Extensions

Xander Bogaerts, SS, 11-year deal

Seth Lugo, RHP, two-year deal (opt-out option 2024)

Nelson Cruz, DH, one-year deal

Matt Carpenter, DH/1B, two-year deal (opt-out option 2024)

Nick Martinez, RHP, three-year contract (opt-out option 2024, 2025)

Robert Suarez, RHP, five-year deal

Ethan Salas, C, number one international prospect

Departures

Josh Bell, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Sean Manaea, LHP, San Francisco Giants

Brandon Drury, 3B, Los Angeles Angels

Mike Clevinger, RHP, Chicago White Sox

Will Myers, RF, Cleveland Reds

Pierce Johnson, RHP, Colorado Rockies

Jorge Alfaro, C, Boston Red Sox

Offseason Grade: A-

The Padres made one of the biggest splashes this offseason. Signing Xander Bogaerts was the highlight of the Padres’ moves.

That signing alone would excite any team for an upcoming season, but the Padres also filled smaller holes in the roster.

The DH position seems to be solidified with a platoon of Matt Carpenter and Nelson Cruz. Both signed on short-term deals looking to prove their worth.

The Padres would earn themselves an A+ but their starting pitching leaves room for improvement.

Nick Martinez will slide into a starting role where he saw minimal success in 2022.

Seth Lugo was signed to be a starter even though most of his career he’s come out of the bullpen.

Padres Spring Training Guide

Return of El Niño

Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to be in full participation in Spring Training.

It will be the first baseball we’ve seen from him post-suspension and shoulder surgery.

With any player, there are questions about whether or not he will regress with surgery of that kind.

With only 20 games left on his suspension, what we see at Spring Training might be what we get upon his return.

Will Campusano Step Up?

Luis Campusano is a name many Padres fans thought we’d hear a lot more of a lot sooner. He was a top-three catcher prospect just three years ago.

Yet in 2023 we have only seen 98 plate appearances from him in the majors. Those plate appearances have not blown us away either.

With a BA of .188 and OPS of just .510, he is one player we love to see improvement from in Spring Training.

The New Additions

The Padres signed four players who are expected to have an immediate impact this year.

Spring Training will be a good gauge as to whether veterans Matt Carpenter and Nelson Cruz can produce like they once did.

Seth Lugo will be the big name to look at. The Padres will be heavily reliant on his ability to produce as a starter this season.

Of course, there is also Bogaerts, but we know what we will get with him.

Projected Opening Day Lineup

Starting Lineup and Bench

Catcher: Aaron Nola First Base: Jake Cronenworth Second Base: Ha-Seong Kim Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts Third Base: Manny Machado Left Field: Matt Carpenter Center Field: Trent Grisham Right Field: Juan Soto Designated Hitter: Nelson Cruz

Bench: Brandon Dixon, Luis Campusano, Jose Azocar, Adam Engel

Starting Pitcher

Yu Darvish Joe Musgrove Blake Snell Seth Lugo Nick Martinez

Bullpen