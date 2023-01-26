With Tatís Returning, How Have Other Stars Done Post-PEDs?

Will MLB phenom Fernando Tatís Jr. continue his success after using PEDs? Here’s how other stars did post-PED suspension.

A positive PED test for Clobestol on Aug. 12, 2022, suspended Tatís for 80 games. Once Tatís’ suspension ends on April 20, he will be eligible to play in 143 games for the Padres. It is questionable whether he will continue to perform at his high level after being busted for PEDs. The shortstop was rehabbing from an injury when he took the banned substance, which makes his case more unique.

Other star players who were suspended for PEDs will be discussed in this article. There have been plenty of stars suspended over the years, but let’s focus on some more recent examples. At this time, I will only look at a player’s first season playing a minimum of 100 games since their suspension to keep it relevant.

Robinson Canó

In 2017 Canó slashed .280/.338/.453 and was named an All-Star. A positive test to Furosemide in 2018 gave him an 80-game suspension. In 2019 Canó would play in 107 games getting 423 plate appearances. His numbers severely dropped to .256/.307/.438. It was his lowest OPS since 2008, and the worst batting average of his career at the time. The decline in production could also be attributed to it being his age 36 season but nonetheless, he saw serious reduction after being popped for PEDs.

Ryan Braun

In 2012 Ryan Braun slashed .319/.391/.595 leading the NL in home runs, OPS, runs and total bases. A positive PED test on July 22, 2013, suspended Braun for the rest of the season. In 2014 Braun played in 135 games with 580 plate appearances. With a slash line of .266/.324/.453, every statistic was a career low at that point in his career. He would bounce back in 2015 getting an All-Star nod but it would be the last of his career. Certainly not horrible numbers, but they were nothing close to his 2012 season or 2011 season where he won MVP and later admitted to using PEDs that season.

Nelson Cruz

Cruz boasted a slash line of .260/.319/.460 in 2012. He was caught buying PEDs in January 2013 from a clinic in Miami. A 50-game suspension was given on Aug. 4, 2013, to Cruz. In 2014 Cruz played in 159 games with 678 plate appearances. He had a slash line of .271/.333/.535 while also leading the league in home runs with 40. Since the end of his suspension in 2013, Cruz has gained six All-Star appearances, four Silver-Slugger awards in addition finishing top 10 in MVP voting five times. He will be playing in 2023 at the age of 42. The most successful player on this life post-PED suspension was certainly Cruz.