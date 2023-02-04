Tennessee Titans Offensive Report Card

Offensive Report Card

This offensive report card will feature each offensive position group featuring starters and depth of the Tennessee Titans roster and giving them a grade. These grades should give insight for what the team needs to upgrade over the off-season.

Disappointing 2022 Season

After six straight winning seasons– including three straight playoff appearances, the Titans regressed and finished 7-10 failing to win the AFC South in week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Injuries once again derailed the team on both sides of the ball.

Quarterbacks

This group had its ups and downs all season. Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, and Joshua Dobbs all started throughout the season. Tannehill only threw six interceptions on the year, but the passing game was ineffective all season. In the three games that Malik Willis started he never threw for a passing touchdown. Dobbs came in at the end of the season and did as best as he could, but it wasn’t enough. Tannehill may still have the starting job in his hands due to Willis not showing much. However, the leash is getting shorter on Tannehill.

Grade: D-

Running Backs

The running back group is led by Derrick Henry who finished 2nd in rushing this season. Dontrell Hilliard, and Hassan Haskins each saw significant time to spell Henry whenever he needed a breather. However, Henry was the workhorse and has been the past few seasons. Running back by committee is the new NFL– even though Henry may be the exception, help wouldn’t be so bad.

Grade: B-

Wide Receivers

The Titans wide receivers might have been one of the worst receiving corps in the league. Questions about the position group grew once the Titans traded AJ Brown on draft night in 2022. The same night the Titans drafted Arkansas Wide Receiver Treylon Burks to try to fill the major shoes of Brown. The quarterly report highlighted these issues for the group. Burks had an injury plagued season and no wide receiver on the roster went over 600 yards on the season. The production at this position must be better.

Grade: F

Tight Ends

The Tight Ends for the Titans pretty much had the same exact issues as the wide receivers. The talent is there with rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and veteran Austin Hooper. Both tight ends were top-5 in team’s receptions and yards. With a new offensive coordinator whomever it may be, hopefully finds balance within this Titans offense.

Grade: D+

Offensive Line

The offensive line just could not stay healthy this season. Taylor Lewan was one of five different offensive lineman to go on IR. The Titans were 13th in rushing, but 30th in passing and this line gave up the fifth-most sacks with 49. When you’re constantly mixing up your lineup in the trenches it’s never a good outcome.

Grade: D

Overall

The overall grade for the Titans is a D.