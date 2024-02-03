Three Fights You Can’t Miss at UFC VEGAS 85

After a week off, the UFC returns to the Apex Center for Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov. With 13 fights slated for Saturday, this should be a solid fight night in Las Vegas. With no breaks from now through April, there is no better time to be a UFC fan. Having said that, here are three fights that you can’t miss.

Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez

If you read the untapped potential of Themba Gorimbo, you know he is looking for back-to-back wins against a dangerous Pete Rodriguez. This fight is either going one of two ways. Pete Rodriguez can land a big shot early and end this fight. Or Themba will use his grappling, slow down the fight and tire out Pete. This should be a back-and-forth fight for how long this should last.

Themba Gorimbo – image Eddie Law/Cageside Press

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov

This fight should be fireworks for as long as it lasts. Aliaskhab is 2-0 in the UFC and is a menace to go against. With five fight cancellations in the past three years, the Russian native quickly gets takedowns and immediately looks for submissions. For Makhmud, he has the power in his hands to put anyone down and has the gas tank to land takedowns continually. In his last fight against Bryan Barberena, Makhmud landed 13 takedowns! as well as scoring two knockowns. This should be a violent fight.

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita 2

The rematch of Molly “Meatball” McCann vs Diana Belbita returns as the featured prelim on Saturday. While Molly has been finished in her last two fights, she is exciting to watch, especially with her high-volume boxing. On the other hand, Belbita is a Muy Thai specialist, and she should have a better outing this time. After their first matchup, Belbita has evolved as a better fighter and should have a better game plan this time. This is a fight that you can’t miss.

Molly McCann- image sportingnews

Other Notable Fights

Landon Quinones vs. Marquel Mederos

I know I listed three fights that you can’t miss, but this is a fight that you should tune in for. Both of these fighters have high-volume striking and look for every fight to be as violent as possible. Even though Landon lost on Dana White’s Contender Series, it was on short notice against Nasrat Haqparast, but he threw over 350 strikes, resulting in him winning a contract. With both of these fighters needing this win, this has the making of Fight Of The Night.