Untapped Potential: Kyler Murray

We all know that Kyler Murray is a very talented baseball player, but what would it look like if he had stuck to baseball?

The Oakland Athletics selected Kyler Murray ninth overall in 2018. The Arizona Cardinals then selected him first overall in 2019. He became the first player to be drafted in the first round of both MLB and the NFL.

Of course, anyone who follows sports knows of Kyler Murray and his decision to pursue football over baseball.

Since joining the NFL, he has seen his share of success winning ROTY in 2019. But what made him such an amazing baseball player?

Baseball Career

In high school, Murray became the first player to ever make Under Armour All-American for both football and baseball.

In 2015, perfectgame.org had him listed as the 68th-best player nationally and the ninth-best shortstop. he is one of many Athletics first rounders who were part of Perfect Game.

He would, of course, forgo entering pro ball that year to honor his scholarship to Texas A&M and eventually transferring to Oklahoma where he would continue his baseball and football career.

Murray would play two seasons at Oklahoma with the first being very forgettable. He had a slash line of .122/.318/.122. Those stats are not warranting of a ninth-overall pick.

Even his one year in summer league was disappointing. Playing in the Cape Cod League, Murray put up poor stats, hitting .170/.273/.277.

It was his second season where he showed his true abilities. He showed major improvement, slashing .296/.398/.556.

Although he only hit 10 home runs in his two seasons at Oklahoma, there was hope for improvement in power considering he was only 20.

MLB.com ranked Murray as the 35th-best prospect coming into the 2018 draft. He graded as having a below-average arm, average hitting, power, and fielding, as well as above-average running.

Of course, after being drafted ninth overall, he would give up his $4.6 million signing bonus and continue his career in the NFL.

Kyler Murray Now

Murray won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 after being drafted first overall. Two Pro Bowls have also been added to his achievements.

In 2022 Murray inked a new contract that would keep him in Arizona for the five more years. The contract totaled just over $230 million with just over $189 million being guaranteed.

So far in his four-year career he has totaled 13,848 yards, 84 touchdowns, 41 interceptions, a 92.4 quarterback rating, and a 25-31-1 record.