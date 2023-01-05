Above: Are the Chicago White Sox Andrew Benintendi’s Perfect Fit? It certainly looks to be that way in this photo. Here, Benintendi is smiling during his first press conference as a member of the Southsiders on Wednesday. The veteran left fielder struck a 5-year, $75 million deal with the ChiSox earlier this offseason, the largest in franchise history. Photo Credit – Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune.

Are the Chicago White Sox Andrew Benintendi’s Perfect Fit? After his first press conference with the team, signs point to yes.

The Chicago White Sox are already making veteran left fielder Andrew Benintendi feel right at home. After signing a 5-year, $75-million contract on December 16, Benintendi now joins his fourth team in eight seasons.

Benintendi Thinks Highly of His New Home

But are the White Sox Andrew Benintendi’s perfect fit? It would certainly seem that way. In an introductory press conference on Wednesday, the 28-year-old spoke highly about his new group.

“I’m excited to be a part of it. Watching from afar the last two years, to be a part of this lineup, this team, I’m excited to get things going.”

Not only that, but Benintendi also has some previous connections that he’s reestablishing with the White Sox. Current manager Pedro Grifol is the former bench coach with Benintendi on the Kansas City Royals. And he also was a part of the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series winning roster with pitcher Joe Kelly.

And, as Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune writes, Benintendi will be stepping in and making contributions from day one.

“The way I approach it, it doesn’t matter what the (contract) number is, it’s about winning games,” the outfielder noted. “It’s about playing hard. No one really cares if you don’t win games. In the end, it’s all about winning and being a good teammate.”

The outfielder will join a talented roster headlined by young star Dylan Cease. Benintendi will slot in next to Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez.

So, as Benintendi prepares for his eighth season in the majors, he looks for a fresh start and exciting perspective. And he feels the Chicago White Sox are capable enough of giving him just that.

Will the White Sox be Benintendi’s perfect fit? Only time will tell.