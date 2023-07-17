Connect with us

Wrinkles in the Crease: Mitzvah Vibes

 

In this long overdue episode, Zach and Trevor welcome back Back Sports Page’s own Ryan Stern to talk about Jamie Benn’s boneheaded cross check on Mark Stone in game 3, the Panthers dominance through the first 3 games of the conference finals, and Trevor breaks down as we go over Toronto’s decision to part ways with Kyle Dubas.

Recorded on 5/24/23

