Wrinkles in the Crease: Trevor is 21

 

Congratulations to the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights and a happy birthday to our very own Trevor Neal! On this episode, Zach and Trevor go over some text messages that were sent on and after The Less Than Real Deal’s first trip to a bar, the post SCF injury report, and 8 more years of Jesper Bratt.

Recorded on 6/22/23

