Wrinkles in the Crease: Utah Salt Lakers

 

With the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights looming, Zach and Trevor get together to discuss how each team got to this point, what we expect to see in the Stanley Cup Finals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs hiring Brad Treliving as general manager. Go Salt Lakers

Recorded on 5/31/23

