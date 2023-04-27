Connect with us

Features

2023 Back Sports Page NFL Writer’s Draft

Image: Yardbarker.com

With the draft looming we decided as a staff to put together our own draft. We allowed our writers to act as the general manager of certain teams and pick who they think is the best fit for their chosen teams. We go through all of the draft picks with a brief analysis included, followed by a graphic made by BSP’s own Sam Cahoy that sums up the draft. Here’s a look at which writers participated and the teams they chose:

Brian Ramos-Giants and Jets

Erik Livengood– Panthers and Steelers

Stuart Otto– Buccaneers, Lions, and Seahawks

Marthony Sanders– Falcons and Titans

Justin Kirby– Bills, Jags, and Texans

Jake Piccuito– Patriots, Chargers, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Bengals, and Raiders

Sam Cahoy– Packers

Mason Wood– Cardinals and Bears

Obviously there are a few teams unaccounted for, those teams had their picks randomly selected on PFF’s mock draft simulator, the analysis that follows those CPU picks were written by Mason Wood. Let’s go ahead and get started!

 

Pick 1: Carolina Panthers(Erik Livengood)- Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama

This was a decision back and forth the past couple of months. The more tape you watch of Young, the more you marvel at his pocket presence and his composure in tough situations. He has a unique style make sure he can extend the play and once at the right point make very innovative/impressive passes. He is small in stature but you would regret missing out out on him.

Pick 2: Houston Texans(Justin Kirby)- Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Hardwood Huddle: Playoff Edition!

Tracy Graven

Is It Time for a Green New Deal? Time to Kick Rocks

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Features