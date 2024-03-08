2024 Angels Spring Training Preview

After a disappointing season in 2023, the Angels purged the coaching staff. The new staff looks to bring hope to the young Angels in 2024.

The Los Angeles Angels want to get back to the relevant team they once were in the 2000s. Aside from bench coach Ray Montgomery, Manager Phil Nevin and the rest of the coaching staff were let go or reassigned to different positions within the organization following the end of the 2023 season. At times, the 2023 team looked severely under coached, and observers could see this move coming from a mile away. The respected Ron Washington is the new skipper in Anaheim and his coaching staff will work to get the Halos back on track.

Let’s take a look at what the Anaheim front office did to improve their ball club during the offseason.

Additions

RHP Luis Garcia (free agency)

RHP Adam Cimber (free agency)

LHP Adam Kolarek (free agency)

INF Evan White (trade)

LHP Tyler Thomas (trade)

OF Willie Calhoun (minors deal)

INF Hunter Dozier (minors deal)

RHP Zach Plesac (free agency)

LHP Matt Moore (free agency)

RHP Robert Stephenson (free agency)

INF/DH Miguel Sano (minors deal)

OF Aaron Hicks (free agency)

RHP Jose Cisnero (free agency)

RHP Guillermo Zuñiga (trade)

LHP Drew Pomeranz (minors deal)

RHP Hunter Strickland (minors deal)

OF Jake Marisnick (minors deal)

Subtractions

LHP Aaron Loup (free agency)

INF Eduardo Escobar (free agency)

INF David Fletcher (trade)

C Max Stassi (trade)

OF Hunter Renfroe (free agency)

OF Randal Grichuk (free agency)

DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani (free agency)

1B CJ Cron (free agency)

3B Gio Urshela (free agency)

3B Mike Moustakas (free agency)

Offseason Grade: D

The Angels made a good number of additions, somewhat improving their relief depth. The most impactful additions were that of Robert Stephenson and Matt Moore as both will play key roles in the Angel bullpen in 2024. The Angels have other holes in the roster they haven’t addressed. The Halos needed at the very least two established starters to plug into the rotation, a versatile bench player, and a productive outfield or DH bat to somewhat aid the loss of Shohei Ohtani. The moves that they have made in those areas lack the impact that they need to start winning ball games in 2024. There are also question marks in regard to health and productivity of players on the big league roster.

In a different avenue you have young players looking to establish themselves as productive major leaguers, but you don’t have insurance behind them if things go awry. The Angels are throwing a hail Mary in hopes of their young players being immediately impactful with no struggles and for their aging stars to remain injury free. Things can go south quickly, AGAIN.

New Coaching Staff

Ron Washington will return to the managerial ranks in 2024 as the Halos new skipper. Ron brought his former Atlanta Brave coaching counterpart, Eric Young Sr., to assist as the 3rd base coach and outfield coaching. Former big league manager Bo Porter will be the Angels 1st base coach and Ryan Goins will be in charge of the infielders. Former Angel Barry Enright left his assistant pitching coach position with the NL Champ Arizona Diamondbacks to take over pitching coach duties in Anaheim. Tim Laker was assigned as the team’s offensive coordinator and Johnny Washington will serve as the hitting coach. Jerry Narron will be in charge of the catchers and Ray Montgomery returns as the bench coach.

Individual improvement from within is key to the Angels having any type of success this season, especially regarding SP Patrick Sandoval and SP Reid Detmers. This staff is one of the better ones they have had in years. Is improvement on the horizon in Anaheim?

The Health of Trout & Rendon

The injury issues that OF Mike Trout and 3B Anthony Rendon have had these past couple seasons have contributed to the club’s struggles. Whenever Ohtani was doing the heavy lifting, Trout and Rendon rarely played. Ohtani is now gone, and the Angels have to somehow keep these two healthy. You can’t wave a magic wand to do it, but they need to stay on the field and be their old productive selves if the Angels want to be competitive. How far will the Angels go if these two are healthy or how low will they go, if injuries come knocking again? Remember, it’s hard to win ball games when your high paid stars are unproductive or on the injured list for prolonged periods.

The Youth Movement

The growth and establishment of the young Angels in 2024 will be something worth following this season. The kids will certainly have to put in the work, and they have a solid coaching staff to push them forward. Among the Halo hopefuls are SS Zach Neto, C Logan O’Hoppe, OF Mickey Moniak, 1B Nolan Schanuel and RHP Chase Silseth, who will all get extended looks this season. RHP Ben Joyce and RHP Sam Bachman are wild cards as Joyce figures to begin the season in the minors and Bachman is rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

OF Jo Adell is a different story from that group. The former top prospect has already had his fair share of chances in the Bigs but has failed to establish himself as a productive player in Anaheim. Jo is out of options and Ron Washington wants to get Adell going. These youngsters have all shown flashes of brilliance. Will the Angels finally begin turning a corner in player development?

Projected Opening Day Roster

Starting Line Up

1B Nolan Schanuel CF Mike Trout DH Anthony Rendon 2B Brandon Drury C Logan O’Hoppe LF Taylor Ward RF Mickey Moniak 3B Luis Rengifo SS Zach Neto

Bench: OF Jo Adell, 3B/2B Michael Stefanic, C Matt Thaiss, OF Aaron Hicks

Starting Rotation

Patrick Sandoval Griffin Canning Reid Detmers Chase Silseth Tyler Anderson

Bullpen