2024 Phillies Season Preview: On the Hunt for a World Series Title

There’s no secret the Phillies are built to win now. After last year’s NLCS exit, they are looking to rebound and finish the job in 2024.

Since taking over the managerial duties in the summer of 2022, Rob Thomson has had the Philadelphia Phillies firing on all cylinders. The Phillies were a buzzsaw in the 2022 postseason, but they unfortunately ran into a bigger one in the Houston Astros in the World Series. In 2023, despite being the heavy favorites in the NLCS, they let the NL pennant slip away to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Fightin’ Phils blew a great opportunity for a World Series appearance, and in my opinion, they would have been favored to win it all over the Texas Rangers. The Phillies are set up for another deep playoff run, their championship window is NOW.

Offseason Grade: C

The Philly front office didn’t have their usual spending spree on free agents outside of their organization. President of Baseball Ops Dave Dombrowski and GM Sam Fuld led a pursuit of SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto in which they came up short.

However, the Phillies opted to re-sign SP Aaron Nola to a new seven-year, 172-million-dollar deal. They also agreed to a three-year, $126 million dollar extension with staff ace SP Zack Wheeler. The Phillies spent a good chunk of change on their in-house options. They did well to retain their 1-2 punch atop their starting rotation. Nola and Wheeler are key cogs on the Phillies roster and if they are riding high in late October once again, they will be in the middle of it. Super utility man Whit Merrifield signed to a one-year deal with a club option for 2025. SP Spencer Turnbull also joined the Phillies on a one-year deal.

The Phillies Foundation

The first major move that started the turnaround in Philadelphia was the signing of superstar OF/1B Bryce Harper to a 13=year, 330-million-dollar deal. Zack Wheeler was plucked away from the division rival New York Mets to the tune of five-year, 118-million-dollar contract. After their massive additions that offseason, the Phillies never stopped dishing out stupid money for top free agents. The Phillies then swung a trade with the Miami Marlins for C JT Realmuto in February 2019. Realmuto ultimately re-signed with the Phils following the 2020 season. Between some tumultuous seasons, the Phillies spent big once again as they geared up for the 2022 season.

Big bats in OF/DH Kyle Schwarber and OF Nick Castellanos both agreed to free agent deals with Philadelphia that March. With previous free agent additions and the emergence of homegrown players like 3B Alec Bohm and 2B Bryson Stott, the Phillies lineup was quickly shaping up to be solid. After their 2022 NL pennant winning season, SS Trea Turner and SP Taijuan Walker joined via free agency. The Philly offense ranked inside the top 10 in baseball as they posted a .256 batting average, a .765 OPS, hit 220 homers, and scored 796 runs in 2023. The Philly roster offers a unique blend of multiple big money contracts, shrewd trades and some key homegrown pieces. It is a roster that figures to be in the thick of it come October.

Will they finish the job?

It’s no secret that the Phillies are all in for this current championship window. Everyone is well aware that the offense can put up some crooked numbers, but the pitching staff is also a very solid group. Nola and Wheeler are undoubtedly the anchors to the starting rotation. Both have had good moments in back-to-back postseasons for the Phillies. Harper is the outright leader of the Philly ball club and Turner adds the prior experience of being a world champion. RPs Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez are a pair with elite stuff that will lead the relief corps.

The team fell in the 2022 World Series to the Houston Astros. Their 2023 campaign ended when they lost to the underdog Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, a series that simply slipped away from their hands. The winning blueprint is present for the Philadelphia Phillies, but will the formula finally get solved? Big money contracts carry big pressure and the window to secure a championship is now. Is this the year that Philly finally gets it done?

Key Additions

RHP Aaron Nola (free agency- resigned)

UT Whit Merrifield (free agency)

SP Spencer Turnbull (free agency)

OF/1B Jordan Luplow (minors)

RP Ryan Burr (minors)

SP/RP Kolby Allard (free agency)

Key Departures

1B/DH Rhys Hoskins (free agency)

SP Michael Lorenzen (free agency)

RP Craig Kimbrel (free agency)

OF Jake Cave (trade)

Standard Lineup

DH Kyle Schwarber SS Trea Turner 1B Bryce Harper 3B Alec Bohm C JT Realmuto 2B Bryson Stott RF Nick Castellanos LF Whit Merrifield CF Johan Rojas

Bench: OF Brandon Marsh, C Garrett Stubbs, OF Cristian Pache, INF Edmundo Sosa

Standard Starting Rotation

Zack Wheeler

Aaron Nola

Ranger Suarez

Cristopher Sanchez

Spencer Turnbull

Bullpen

Jose Alvarado

Seranthony Domiguez

Gregory Soto

Jeff Hoffman

Matt Strahm

Luis Ortiz

Yunior Marte

Connor Brogdon

SP Taijuan Walker and RP Orion Kerkering will begin the year on the injured list but are set to join the rotation and bullpen once fully recovered.