Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Big Blue Report featuring Jonathan Casillas with cohosts Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington.
This week the boys break down the loss against the Miami, Update on the Daniel Jones injury, Sunday Night Preview, story time with JC, offensive line issues, where is the D and more!!
Follow the show on all your podcast platforms.
Featured Articles
-
Soccer/ 14 hours ago
Why the 2030 World Cup is a Bad Idea
Why the 2030 World Cup is a bad idea…. FIFA announced that the 2030...
-
Soccer/ 14 hours ago
Five Footballing Nations on the Rise
Five footballing nations on the rise with world’s most popular sport continues to grow...
-
Big Blue Report/ 18 hours ago
Big Blue Report: Banged Up In Buffalo
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Big Blue Report featuring Jonathan...
-
Big Blue Report/ 20 hours ago
Giants-Bills Coverage
The New York Giants take on the Buffalo Bills in Highmark Stadium for their...