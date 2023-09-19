Big Blue Report: Barkley Most Likely Out VS 49ers!

With the dust finally setting down after the tremendous comeback victory against Arizona this past Sunday, the New York Giants must prepare for one of their toughest tests of Daboll era this Thursday Night possibly without one of their top guns in Saquon Barkley.

Barkley injured his ankle late in the game Sunday, was said to have avoided major injury and looks to be just a sprain.

As he so often is, Barkley was one of the Giants’ primary catalysts as they overcame a 28-7 third-quarter deficit to earn their first victory of the season. He scored touchdowns on a one-yard run and a nine-yard reception and led the team in both rushing (63 yards) and receiving (six catches, tying him with tight end Darren Waller).

“I think obviously we’ll miss him,” quarterback Daniel Jones said. “He’s a huge part of what we’re doing. Guys will have to step up, and it won’t be any one guy. It’ll be everyone elevating their play and stepping up, and I’m confident we can do that. We have lots of guys who can step in and do different things and help out.”

The Giants still have numerous talented ballhandlers, including wide receivers Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins and Jalin Hyatt, plus Waller, who said Barkley’s absence won’t necessarily put more pressure on the players to produce in the passing game.

“I think he’s doing alright,” Jones said of his conversations with Barkley. “He’s a mature guy. Obviously, he’s disappointed and I feel for him on that, but he’s going to work hard to get back. Yeah, he’ll be back.”

We will keep Everyone aprised!

The Giants Injury Report has been released and Barkley has not been officially ruled out as of yet: