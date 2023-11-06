Big Blue Report: Daniel Jones Out For the Season and All QB News

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season. The news was released by head coach Brian Daboll during his media conference on Monday.

Jones, who had just returned from missing the last three games with a neck injury, went down during Sunday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday at the end of the first Quarter. He tried to return but went down the next play.

The Giants were already down one back up quarterback in Tyrod Taylor who was placed on the injured reserve this past week with a very bad rib injury. This left Tommy Devito to come in and take snaps for New York to finish out the game in Vegas.

Daboll stated in his news session there are no new updates on Taylor and we will have to wait and see if there are any more moves to be made in the QB room. He will have frequent meetings with Joe Scheon Later today.

The Giants did add Matt Barkley last week to their practice squad roster and will look to regroup against the Dallas Cowboys this upcoming Sunday. Barkley played in Buffalo under Head Coach Brian Daboll.

Barkley was drafted in 2013 last played in Buffalo and might see significant time if anything were to happen to Tommy Devito in the next few weeks.

We will have more on this story as it develops.