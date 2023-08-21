Big Blue Report: Panthers and Lions Reaction, Camp Updates and More!

Football is Back!!
Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington are back for a new episode of the The Big Blue Report!
The Giants have their first preseason game against the Lions in the books, with the Panthers this past Friday night, weekly trivia, camp updates, extra points and more!!
The Big Blue Report is available on all social and podcast platforms as well as Back Sports Page.
www.backsportspage.com
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 38 mins ago
Picking Fights & Playtime
Picking Fights & Playtime This past episode of Hard Knocks was interesting to say the...
-
Features/ 4 hours ago
Examining The Chicago Bulls Offseason
Last season for the Chicago Bulls was a bit… disappointing. Limping into the last...
-
Features/ 1 day ago
The Fallibility of Relief Pitching
Recent blowups by top relief pitchers show the dangers of small sample sizes and...
-
Features/ 1 day ago
Four Key Matchups To Watch For The Houston Rockets
Another year, another NBA season for the Houston Rockets. This time, it’s a bit...