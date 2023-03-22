Bogdanović Signs Extension With Atlanta

Bogdan Bogdanović has signed a new contract to stay with the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks announced that they had re-signed their Serbian shooting guard last Thursday. The contract is four-years $68 million; the sharpshooter is averaging fourteen points a game and around three assists per game in his fourth season for the Hawks.

Bogdanović is mainly coming off the bench in his third year with the Hawks after the trade for Dejountae Murray made him the backup shooting guard. The Hawks sharp-shooter had an eighteen-million player option that he declined, so he will go into this season with new contract terms.

Why This Move Makes Sense

Bogdanović will be one of seven players under a guaranteed deal. The hope is that this is a step in keeping the roster more consistent. The Hawks are in win-now mode and it is time that the organization begins to see the results on the court that the front office has been expecting.

Bodonović’s Impact On The Hawks

The Hawks are currently sitting at the eighth seed and are fighting for a play-in position. This season in many ways was a disappointment for the Hawks. Head coach Quin Snyder will be implementing new schemes after the season.

Next season will be a big test for the Hawks. The Hawks have good chances with a new head coach and familiar players. Bogdanović is a veteran presence for the team and will help the younger players learn how to navigate the league.

Bogdanović is as crucial a part of this team as anyone. The five-year veteran’s basketball IQ is off the charts, and has a lethal ability to catch and shoot. Bogdanović has rehabbed the knee to a good point and is ready to bounce back.