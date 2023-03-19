Bucs Sign Baker; Free Agency Update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal, worth up to $8.5 Million. Baker joins Kyle Trask as the only two quarterbacks on the roster.

The contract suggests that the Bucs are not handing Baker the starting job. In fact, it’s more in line with the contracts backup quarterbacks receive. The team has stated from the outset that Kyle will compete for the starting job. Do not be surprised if Tampa takes a QB early in the 2023 Draft.

Overall in free agency thus far, Tampa Bay has shown more interest in re-signing their players than looking outside the building. In fact, the Bucs are keeping a couple key defensive players that were thought to have been on their way out, Lavonte David and Jamel Dean. This is huge for the defense because they will maintain two of the strongest units in the league (linebackers and cornerbacks, respectively).

Lastly, it is clear Tampa Bay’s offensive line will look different next year. They moved on from starters Donovan Smith and Shaq Mason, while bringing back Aaron Stinnie and Nick Leverett. Leverett and Stinnie will likely compete for a starting Guard position. The tackle position is very thin. We could see Wirfs slide over to the left side but that still leaves a hole at RT the team will need to fill.

Here is latest update on all the activity:

Signed free agents QB Baker Mayfield and RB Chase Edmonds;

EDGE Anthony Nelson re-signs;

LB Lavonte David re-signs;

Traded OG Shaq Mason to Houston for a late round pick;

OG Aaron Stinnie re-signs;

CB Jamel Dean re-signs;

Extended offer to ERFAs CB/S Dee Delaney and OG Nick Leverett; and

Released OT Donovan Smith and RB Leonard Fournette.

