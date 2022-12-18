Cardinals VS Broncos Live Coverage

Join BSP Writer Mason Wood with live coverage of this week’s Cardinals(4-9) vs Broncos(3-10). Both teams will battle with backups quarterbacks at the helm as Kyler Murray had a season-ending injury last week and Russell Wilson is still recovering from a concussion.
Both teams have been on losing skids and are looking to snap their streaks today. This battle also see’s two head coaches who may be coaching somewhere else come next season. Today will be an interesting and important game for both coaching staffs.
