Chris Olave Breakout Year

It’s mid-June and Chris Olave’s hype for the 2023 season has already been heating up. The star rookie receiver is coming off a 1,042-yard season. That’s quite impressive after being targeted by an aging Andy Dalton for 14 games. The Saints, who had a very exciting free agency, managed to bring in Derek Carr which they expect to help amplify their offense.

New Quarterback

Carr, who recently signed a four-year 150 million dollar deal hopes to end the Saints QB search — which has begun since the retirement of Drew Brees. Carr is an experienced veteran that is familiar with all types of NFL defenses. Having a premier quarterback in the room is huge for the development of the Saints’ younger players.

Aside from Carr’s impressive traits, he has experience throwing to one of the league’s best receivers in Davante Adams. This prior chemistry combined with his strong leadership abilities should help improve Olaves’ game. Chris Olave, who put together four touchdowns in his rookie season is excited to bring his talents to the next level with his new leader.

Player Chemistry

The Offensive Rookie of the Year contender seems to be very optimistic about his relationship with Carr thus far. “We’ve been learning each other’s body language, where we will be running routes and creating chemistry were off to a good start,” said the shifty playmaker. There is no denying that Chris Olave hit the ground running in his rookie season. It seems that his mentality is ready to take his abilities to the next level.

Saints Weapons

Olave has already proven himself to be a wide receiver one for the Saints while filling in the absence of Michael Thomas. Pairing him with a proven quarterback in Carr along with Alvin Kamara in the backfield gives Offensive Coordinator Peter Charmichael plenty of room for creativity.

In addition, one of Olave’s strong points is his ability to get open and find the ball. Last season, he had an impressive 2.42 YPRR (yards per routes run) average indicating his elusive ability. This is an elite trait that can wreck game plans on Sundays and tire out defenses.

Olave’s Offseason Training

Aside from Olave’s mental approach to the upcoming 2023 season, he managed to put on over eight pounds of muscle. In a mini-camp interview a couple of days ago, he revealed his new weight which stands at an impressive 195 pounds. Olave has been in the gym this offseason to enhance all elements of his performance.

This helps add to his physicality paired with his dangerous burst of speed coming off the line of scrimmage. All signs are pointing to a breakout year for Olave heading into his sophomore season. With his successful first year under his belt mixed with his new gunslinger in town, this combination could be something to watch out for in the 2023 season.