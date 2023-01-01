Chris Streveler Next Taysom Hill

Chris Streveler Collegiate Career

Chris Streveler began his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota as a quarterback and a wide receiver. In two seasons, he appeared in eight games, five at quarterback in his freshman year and three at wide receiver his sophomore year. He then transferred to the University of South Dakota. In his two years at South Dakota, he threw for 6,081 yards, 54 passing touchdowns, while adding 20 rushing touchdowns.

NFL Career Begins

Streveler made his NFL debut with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 appearing in five games. He went 11-16 for 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also, played in two games in 2021 going 6-9 for 36 yards.

Finds Fresh Start

In 2022, Streveler signed with the New York Jets and instantly became a fan favorite. In three preseason games, he threw 277 passing yards and five touchdowns.

“We Want Streveler”

After the Jets losing faith in struggling quarterback Zach Wilson and Mike White being injured, Jets fans cheered for Streveler to come into the game. Wilson was a mere 9/18 for 92 passing yards and a interception last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Streveler Jets Debut

In the third quarter, Streveler came in going 10/15 with 90 passing yards. He also, led the team in rushing with 54 rushing yards on nine carries. The Jets were unable to get the win, however he was able to demonstrate his mobility as a dual-threat quarterback.

Who is Taysom Hill?

Taysom Hill is a triple-threat player for the New Orleans Saints and is in his fifth season in the NFL. Hill is used pretty much everywhere at offense playing quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. This season he has 66 receiving yards, 505 rushing yards, and 216 passing yards and a total of ten touchdowns.

Streveler Next Taysom Hill

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared that Streveler will be given a “Taysom Hill role” with the Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh in a press conference, admitted he is open to it and Streveler has done a nice job with the expanded role so far.

Role is Good For Both Streveler and the Jets

This role is not only good for Streveler as it gives him more opportunities, but also helps expand the Jets offense and keeps opposing defenses guessing. They already have great playmakers such as Garrett Wilson, Zonovan Knight, and C.J. Uzomah. Adding a guy like Streveler who can help in three different ways is great for a Jets team trying to make the playoffs.