STAMFORD, Conn., March 11, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that CM Punk will make a sensational return to Monday Night Raw at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, March 25.

The sold-out show will now have brand new seating sections opened to meet demand. Fans are invited to visit www.ticketmaster.com from 10.00am CT / 11.00 a.m. ET to purchase the final remaining tickets.

This will mark CM Punk’s first return to Chicago’s Allstate Arena since he shocked the world back in November with a stunning return to WWE at Survivor Series, garnering more than 71 million record-breaking views across social media platforms.

His last appearance on Monday Night Raw on February 5, 2024, saw him reveal an injury sustained at Royal Rumble that would force him to miss WrestleMania XL. Questions remain around what the self-proclaimed “Best In the World” will have to say when he addresses the WWE Universe in-person on Monday, March 25.