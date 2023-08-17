Colts Preseason Week 1 Recap

Football is finally back and Colts fans finally got to see why there is reason for hope. Losing to Buffalo last weekend, there’s plenty to be improved but there’s also much to be pleased with.

Anthony Richardson’s Preseason Debut!!!

Most news going into week 1 surrounded Anthony Richardson. Having had ups and downs since Rookie Minicamp, Richardson finally had the opportunity to show why he was a top 5 pick. His stat line wasn’t the most impressive going 7 for 12 with 67 yards passing and an interception, but this hardly paints an accurate picture. His interception wasn’t completely his fault. More so, it was a lack of communication between him and and his receivers. Yes, he should’ve thrown the ball away instead of forcing it into an unopen window, but that’s why these preseason games are played; to be a learning tool. Besides this, he had a beautiful deep ball to Alec Pierce that should’ve put them at Buffalo’s goal line but was dropped by Pierce. Overall, Richardson showed how far talent can bring you, he now just needs the experience to pair with it.

What Else Was Good?

Aside from Richardson, the biggest play of the day came from rookie cornerback Darius Rush. Intercepting a ball tipped from its intended target, sometimes its better to be lucky. Still, some of the credit still has to be attributed to Rush. On the play, he fought through his block well and would’ve made a tackle for a loss should the pass have been completed.

Other notable performances were put on by WRs Josh Downs and Isaiah McKenzie. McKenzie went for 20 yards on 3 receptions while Downs went for 29 yards on 2 receptions. Additionally, McKenzie went for 22 yards on his lone kick return while Downs went for 73 yards on four opportunities.

There’s still two games this preseason, and while there’s still work to be done, there’s also reason to be hopeful. For instance, many within the organization believe that All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor will soon return to the team.

