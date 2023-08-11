Connect with us

CP’s Weekly Top 25 Pre-Season Edition

Image: SportsPulse/USA TODAY

It’s almost back! It’s time we look at CP’s pre-season College Football Top 25. We are a couple of weeks from College Football season kicking off in week zero. 2023 will certainly be the last year of College Football as we currently know it. Conference realignment is in the air, so the question is, who makes the next move? Is the SEC truly done expanding, or is that just what they want us to think? What happens to the remaining four schools in the Pac-12? This could be the most exciting season of College Football we have seen in a very long time.

Will Georgia be able to three-peat? They would be the first school to do that in the College Football Playoff Era. Who will win the SEC West this year? Alabama or LSU? Maybe Texas A&M finally lives up to their talent and finally puts it all together. Can Michigan hold off Ohio State for three straight years? Will Florida State finally make its move back to the top of the ACC? These are all questions that will be answered over the next six months.

Notre Dame and Navy will kick off the season at 1:30CDT on NBC from Ireland. How will the Irish’s Offense look under first-year Offensive Coordinator Gerad Parker? Will the Midshipmen’s defense slow Notre Dame down enough for the Navy offense to keep up? Hawai’i is traveling south to country musics, home of Nashville, TN, to take on Vanderbilt in a re-match of a 2022 week zero matchup.  USC opens up for the last time as a PAC 12 power against San Jose State in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that Saturday night. Will this be the start of Caleb Williams’s 2023 Heisman Trophy campaign?

CP’s Preseason Top 25

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. LSU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Clemson
  10. Florida State
  11. Washington
  12. Notre Dame
  13. TCU
  14. Oregon
  15. Kansas State
  16. Washington
  17. North Carolina
  18. UTAH
  19. Texas
  20. Oregon State
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Iowa
  25. Tulane

 

