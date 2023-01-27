Cut The Nets Episode 6 – “Secret Juice” (ft. Chrys Henderson and Erik Livengood)

Cut the Nets Podcast Episode 6.
Watch as Jeremy Gretzer, Brian Ramos, Chrys Henderson, and Erik Livengood talk about a variety of NBA topics, including Shannon Sharpe losing it at Staples Center, the Rockets front office finding their franchise player, the Knicks trash talking against the Toronto Raptors, and more!
