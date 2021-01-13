Defense Defense & More Defense

The Los Angeles Lakers are becoming the defensive juggernaut that they have strived to be thus far this season.

After losing to the San Antonio Spurs last Thursday, Anthony Davis had some choice words when talking about the Lakers’ defense.

“We didn’t do what we were supposed to do, so we can’t even tell if our defensive schemes worked for a stretch five,” Davis said. “We didn’t play a lick of defense. Our defense was shit tonight. We didn’t play one lick of defense and guys did whatever they wanted.”

LeBron On AD’s Message



LeBron James chimed in on Davis’ comment saying Davis can voice any opinion he likes as a team captain.

“He’s a captain. He’s one of the two captains that we have, including myself and he can voice any opinion that he will like, any facts that he likes for a ball club because one thing about him, whatever he says, he’s gonna apply to himself as well. He is holding himself accountable,” LeBron said. “So when he holds us accountable, we hold him accountable, and he holds himself accountable and vice versa. So, you know, AD can say whatever he wants because it’s all for the betterment of our team. And we are responsive to that. So, we thought that was right on point.”

Grounding the Rockets

Since then, Davis and the Lakers have been on top of their game during their mini series with the Houston Rockets.

In the past two games against the Rockets, the Lakers have recorded 20 blocks, 23 steals and have caused 34 turnovers. Not to mention that the Lakers have held the Rockets to 40% (75/187) from the field.

In their 117-110 win on Tuesday night, Davis led the way on the defensive end with five blocks to go along with his double double (19 points and 10 rebounds). Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso were hounds tonight, stripping Houston for three steals each. In addition, former Defensive Player of the Year, Marc Gasol, left his mark on defense recording two steals and two blocks.

“We were very on point defensively tonight and the other night,” Davis told Mark Trudell. “We’re finding ourselves defensively and becoming the team we want to be. A team who plays harder than the other team, a team who plays scrappy and physical… We got to keep this going, keep being a defensive minded first team and the rest will come easy for us.”

Best Defensive Team

The Lakers are currently sitting in first place as the NBA best defensive team. Should the Lakers keep this up, it will only make them much better than they were last year. It is clear that the team’s main focus is on the defensive end as they can control that with their effort.