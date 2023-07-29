Detroit Tigers 2023 Mid-Season Recap

Despite some early season struggles, one of the teams quietly putting together a solid season is the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers are playing better than previous seasons at the halfway mark. However, they proving to be slightly below preseason expectations.

As of this point, the Motor City Kitties sit third in the weak AL Central division in 2023. But they do have some players that are putting together some really nice numbers this year.

A 46-55 record might not be elite, but they are still in the hunt for a division crown. And the Tigers certainly have a memorable moment already this season.

But what is in store for Detroit in the home stretch of the season? Let’s get a deeper look into the Tigers…

Detroit Tigers Mid-Season Recap: 2023 Offense is Struggling Mightily

Unfortunately, the Tigers are one of the bottom-feeding offenses in the American League. Conversely, here are some of the details on the statistic.

Detroit are third-worst in the AL in runs (397), third-worst in on-base percentage (.299), and third-worst in OPS (.668).

The Tigers are also second-worst in slugging percentage (.369) and 14th in total bases (1265).

They are fourth-worst in hits (792), 12th in home runs (96), and 12th for walks (315).

However, one of the guys on offense who is having a nice year is first baseman Spencer Torkelson. In only his second year in the Majors, Torkelson is turning a corner and finding his form as a power-hitting corner infielder. Through almost 100 games, Torkelson is hitting .232 with 15 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 22 doubles. He might not be the next offensive superstar, but he is still developing as only a second-year player.

Another second-year guy who is putting together a quietly solid year is center fielder Riley Greene. Greene is hitting a solid .315, with a healthy .847 OPS (.379 OBP and .469 slugging).

The one guy, however, who is having a disappointing year is versatile infielder Nick Maton. After being acquired by the Tigers in the off-season via trade, Maton is posting career-lows in batting average (.165), on-base percentage (.287), slugging percentage (.290), and OPS (.577). However, he does have personal bests in home runs (seven), RBIs (27), and walks (39).

We also cannot forget about the legend Miguel Cabrera, who is playing in his final season in the majors after a luxurious career. Conversely circulated as to why he was not honored during the All Star game in Seattle, however he is only batting .245 with one home run and 15 RBI’s.

Overall, when the offense does not get going, that can put the pressure on the pitching staff to step up. What is the Tigers’ pitching staff up to this season? Let’s take a look…

Tigers’ Pitching Staff: Not Great, But Not The Worst In The League

Taking a look at the statistics, the Detroit Tigers have a pitching staff that is in the bottom half of the American League. They’re not exactly the worst, but they’re not top-notch, either. Conversely, the statistics show that Detroit has surrendered the fifth-most runs (481) and fifth-most earned runs (442). As a result, the team holds the fifth-worst ERA in the AL at 4.41.

The staff also has the fifth-fewest strikeouts (842), but they are middle of the pack in hits (831) and home runs given up (118), eighth overall.

However, remember the memorable moment mentioned earlier? Three Tigers combined to pitch a no-hitter back on July 8.

One guy is who developing into a solid starter is 30-year-old left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. In 15 starts, Rodriguez is posting career-lows in WHIP (1.03), ERA (2.95), earned runs allowed (29), and runs allowed (31). He also totaled 91 strikeouts through 88.1 innings. He has an impressive 4.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio, which makes him one of the better starters in the Majors.

Though he hasn’t gotten much action, one of the better young starters is Matt Manning. In only seven starts, Manning has a 3.19 ERA, and a WHIP of just over 1.00.

At only 25 years old, he is developing into someone who can be a solid starter for years to come.

Looking at the bullpen, one guy is emerging into a dependable closer. That is right-hander Alex Lange. In his third season, Lange is turning into a steady closer. He has 17 saves and a solid 3.89 ERA. He also sports a 5-3 record, which is a number to be happy about for a closer.

Detroit Tigers Mid-Season Recap: Defense Stats

Conversely, like the offense, the defense is one of the bottom units of the AL. Detroit has the third-most errors in the Junior Circuit (62) and the third-worst fielding percentage (.983).

Tigers’ Best/Statement Win/Worst Loss

Looking back at the Detroit Tigers schedule, the best statement win of the season came back on Monday, June 12. That game, they walked off the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves in a 6-5 win. The worst loss on the schedule came back on July 5 against the A’s at home by a 12 to 3 drubbing.

Final Thoughts on the Detroit Tigers’ Mid-Season Recap

One of the meh teams is the Detroit Tigers. Detroit is performing slightly below their expectations, but they are still competing in a rather weak AL Central division in 2023. The Tigers could be a sleeper pick for a surprise second-half run. But they will need to get a bat or two to boost their offense to give themselves a serious chance.

