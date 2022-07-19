Forgotten Raiders: Chester McGlockton

Chester McGlockton was drafted with the 16th pick in the first round of the 1992 NFL Draft. In his rookie season with the Raiders, McGlockton recorded three sacks. The following season his numbers sack numbers went up to seven, and he had 78 tackles on the season. He showed much promise in 1993, leading to his fantastic season in 1994.

Chester McGlockton a Force

In the 1994 season, the defensive tackle started to show his dominance; he had career-high 9.5 sacks and 62 tackles. McGlockton also forced three fumbles and looked unblockable at times. In this season, he made his first Pro Bowl. When 1995 came around, McGlockton was known as one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. He followed his first Prow Bowl season with another Pro Bowl season in 1995. McGlockton had 7.5 sacks and one forced fumbled and made the NFL All-Pro team.

McGlockton in 1996 had eight sacks and four forced fumbles. He was the driving force in the middle of the Raiders’ defense. In his final season with the Raiders, he made his fourth straight Pro Bowl; his sack numbers were low with just 4.5, but he demanded a lot of double teams and was still effective in the middle. Over four years, no defensive tackle was better than McGlockton.

Chester McGlockton played six seasons with the Raiders before moving on to play for the Kansas City Cheifs, Denver Broncos New York Jets.

McGlockton recorded 39.5 sacks,340 tackles, and ten forced fumbles in six seasons with the Raiders. Also, he made four straight Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 1995. McGlockton was a dominating defensive tackle, but it felt like he left some good years on the table and could have been even better than he was.

McGlockton finished his career with 51 sacks, 558 tackles, and 14 forced fumbles. Im sure Mcglockton is a player that everybody has forgotten about, but hopefully, after this article, people will remember how good he was with the Raiders.