Giants- Panthers Preseason Coverage

On Friday, Aug. 18, the New York Giants host the Carolina Panthers in MetLife Stadium in their second 2023 preseason game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC 4 (local) and NFL Network (national).
The Giants and Panthers have met eight times in the preseason, but this marks their first preseason matchup since Aug. 13, 2011. The Panthers lead the preseason series, 6-2. Carolina returns to MetLife Stadium after making the trip Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, when the Giants secured a 19-16 victory over the Panthers.
