Golden State Warriors: What Has Gone Wrong

The Golden State Warriors have recently struggled to deliver an excellent team performance. In a year when they’re anticipated to be among the top teams, they currently occupy the 11th position in the Western Conference with a record of 13-14. This is due to the lack of support from the team aside from point guard Stephen Curry. The slow start has been discouraging, but there’s still time to change the team’s narrative.

Just a while ago, the Warriors came off a wild win against the Boston Celtics. Curry, who delivered 20 points in the fourth quarter while also contributing in overtime, was the key player. Before his clutch moments, he found himself in foul trouble and spent most of the third quarter on the bench. He finished the game with 33 points, 6 3-pointers, and 6 assists.

Despite this win, there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered for the Warriors as the season moves on.

Klay Thompson Regression

It has been clear that shooting guard Klay Thompson has been regressing this year for the Warriors, which explains their recent struggles. Part of this is due to him just averaging 17.1 points a game while shooting 37.3 from the three-point field. His shots just seemed not to go in as much as they have in the past. However, he did start the season hot, shooting 40% from long distance through the first three games. Since then, Thompson’s shooting percentage has dropped significantly.

It may also be time to bring back the headband Thompson version to get him going again. His headband seems to bring him good luck when he wears them. Five years ago, he was able to set a single-game NBA record by making 14 3-pointers, surpassing teammate Curry, who had held the record two years previously. For the Warriors to reclaim their former glory, Thompson must regain his form.

Not Enough Supporting Cast

In order to get back to winning ways, the Warriors need other players to step up. They cannot continue to rely on Stephen Curry daily. One of the players that need to step is forward Andrew Wiggins. This season, Wiggins has averaged a career-low 12.3 points per game while also shooting 42.0 % from the field, which is also low. The Warriors need him to return to the player he was two seasons ago.

Another player that needs to step for Golden State is center Kevon Looney. His numbers have dropped significantly this season on both the defensive and offensive sides. He has dropped from 9.3 rebounds to 7.0 and 7.9 points to 5.4. His field goal percentage has also dropped down to 56. Last season, Looney was a very impactful player among rotation regulars. He had the third-best net differential among the rotation. This year, he has the third-worst on the team, minus 9.2. It is obvious that Looney needs to step up his game to help the Warriors get to where they need.

Time To Get Younger Once Again

When the Warriors traded guard Jordan Poole for another guard named Chris Paul, they thought it would work out. The trade has been a bust for both sides. The Warriors just got significantly older, which explains their recent struggles. As a matter of fact, the Warriors are the third-oldest team in the NBA. The problem with this is that Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Chris Paul are all past their prime.

Paul, this season, is averaging a career-low 8.5 points. In addition to that, he is also shooting a career-low 39% from the field and 31% from long distance.

Overall, the Warriors need to step their game up. If no moves or changes are made to this organization, it’s fair to say their chances of missing the playoffs are likely. It’s up to them to save themselves from a failure season.