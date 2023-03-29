Immanuel Quickley Career Night

On Monday, Immanuel Quickley had a career night in a 137-115 victory over the Houston Rockets. The combo guard had a new career-high of 40 points along with two rebounds, nine assists, a steal, and a block. The New York Knicks needed this win, recently on a three-game losing streak before the victory.

Second Career High This Year

On March 5th, Quickley at the time had a career high 38 points helping to defeat the Boston Celtics in double overtime. In the win, Quickley also had a career high 55 minutes filling in for the injured Brunson.

Favorite For Sixth Man of the Year?

Quickley after the game on Monday might have just closed the gap on Sixth Man of the Year. As of Monday night, DraftKings had him at -190, -195 on FanDuel, and -200 on PointsBet. Quickley’s toughest competitor for the award has been Malcolm Brogdon but has played in twelve less games.

Making History

Quickley joins a list of Hall of Famers in Wilt Chamberlain, Gail Goodrich, and Larry Bird as the only players in one game to have 40+ points, 9+ assists, and shooting 80%+ from the field. Quickley is also the first Knicks guard to to have 40+ points while shooting 77%+ from the field.

Dominating March

When people think of March and basketball, they usually think of March Madness. However, it is also the final stretch of the NBA regular season. Quickley has really been locked in during March. Quickley is averaging 26 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.4 steals in his seven games as a starter this month. The Maryland native is also shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.8% from three during that span.

Back To The Bench

Quickley is expected to return to the bench in Wednesday’s matchup against the Miami Heat. It will be interesting to see if Quickley’s hot streak can continue and how he responds following his career night.