Impact UK Update

IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer GAIL KIM and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion ALEX SHELLEY will be the special guests on the Press Pass Podcast on Wednesday, August 2, starting at 2pm EST. They will be talking everything IMPACT Wrestling, days before tickets to the UK Invasion Tour go on-sale on Friday, August 4 – and both will talk about past TNA/IMPACT Wrestling tours in the UK.



The UK Invasion Tour (October 26-28) will be IMPACT’s first major British shows in almost eight years and will feature exclusive championship matches. The UK schedule is:



Thursday, October 26 at O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland

5:30 pm: Doors open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts



Friday, October 27 at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts



Saturday, October 28 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts



Tickets for all three UK shows go on-sale Friday, August 4 at impactwrestling.com. Ticket prices start at just £35.



The 2023 UK Invasion Tour will feature IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley plus Moose, Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo, Kazarian, Brian Myers, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) and hometown hero Joe Hendry, among many others. IMPACT officials have confirmed the tour will also feature the IMPACT return of Scottish wrestling hero and star of hit TV shows Scot Squad and Two Doors Down – Grado.



IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim and hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer will make special appearances each night of the UK Invasion Tour.



The last IMPACT UK Tour took place in January 2016 and featured Gail Kim, Rosemary, Eric Young and Mark Andrews. IMPACT stars including Moose also wrestled in Manchester in 2018.



Coventry is a historic city for IMPACT as some of the company’s first ever British shows took place there back in 2008. Scotland, the home of both Grado and Joe Hendry, also holds a special place in IMPACT history as its first ever live UK TV show was broadcast from Glasgow in 2014.



The UK Invasion Tour follows the June announcement that IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly show, IMPACT!, is available on Sky UK via DAZN’s linear TV channel, DAZN 1 HD.



IMPACT! is televised on Friday evenings at 23:00 UK time on DAZN 1 HD, channel 429 (check weekly listings), as well as being available on the DAZN and IMPACT Plus streaming services and IMPACT Insiders YouTube Channel.



For more details, go to: impactwrestling.com