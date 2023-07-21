Jericho Sims Returns

The New York Knicks announced they would not be waiving center Jericho Sims as he enters his third professional year. His contract will now be fully guaranteed on August 16, earning him $1.9 million this upcoming season.

Knicks Fans Should Not Be Surprised

Nobody should be surprised by this move, especially after the off-season the Knicks have had so far. Yes, Sims has not been in the rotation since head coach Tom Thibodeau stuck with a nine-man rotation. Having a bench player on your roster making just $1.9 million dollars is a bargain, especially in today’s NBA.

He also serves as great depth barring injuries to their current centers, Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein. Also, after trading Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks currently do not have a power forward to back up Julius Randle. Currently, the Knicks plan on Josh Hart being the backup power forward. However, with Hart listed at 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, he will get picked apart defensively.

Assuming a new backup power forward is not signed, Sims could be used at the power forward spot. Listed at 6-foot-10 and 245 pounds, he possesses a much larger frame than Hart. The only negative to Sims playing at the four is that court spacing would take a significant hit because he cannot shoot.

Sims Second Year

In his second season, the University of Texas product averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds a game shooting over 77% from the field. He appeared in 52 games this past season while starting in 16.

However, despite averaging just 15.6 minutes per game, Sims did have some career games. On January 20, in a contest against the Atlanta Hawks, Sims scored a career-high 12 points. He also has a career-high 14 rebounds, which he has done twice in his career. However, the last time he had 14 rebounds was January 26, against the Boston Celtics.

Sims also showed off his defensive abilities, logging three steals against the Denver Nuggets on November 16, 2022. Also, on three separate occasions, he had three blocks which last happened on November 18, 2022, against the Golden State Warriors.

Coming Off An Injury

Sims missed the 11-game playoff run as he decided to get surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. Fortunately for him and the Knicks, he is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall.

Insurance?

With rumors floating around of Joel Embiid getting traded and the Knicks being interested, maybe Sims is insurance to jump to the backup center role. Or, he could be used as trade bait with a very team-friendly contract, as he is still on his rookie deal.