Lionel Messi is one win away from World Cup glory and has a chance to seal it on Sunday. In his last dance with Argentina, there is only one thing on Messi’s mind: And that is to win the World Cup. Despite a hiccup early in the group stage, Messi and company have improved and are heading to the World Cup Finals on Sunday.

Lionel Messi is no stranger to World Cup Finals. He made the finals back in 2014 but fell to Germany in overtime. Argentina took a few years to recover from their loss, which resulted in a poor run that saw them eliminated during the Round of 16 in 2018. Since then, the Albiceleste have been on an incredible run. Their group stage loss to Saudi Arabia was their first loss in 36 matches.

It only took Messi last year to win his first international trophy after defeating rivals Brazil in the finals. He lost in three finals in a row between 2014-2016, some saying he may never win a trophy for Argentina. Fast forward six years later and Messi is heading back to the World Cup finals to complete the one trophy he has yet to win.

After Croatia defeated Brazil, there was a lot of anticipation that this was going to be a very close match. However, Argentina outplayed the Croatians in a routing 3-0 win on Tuesday. Lionel Messi scored and converted another penalty along with an assist. Julian Alvarez also had himself a big game with two goals.

When his nation needed him the most, Messi came through with already five goals and three assists this World Cup. He is the front-runner to win the Golden ball again, just like he did in 2014. However, all that matters to him is winning that World Cup.

The shadow of Maradona still lingers as he was able to win the World Cup with Argentina back in 1986. Lionel Messi is arguably a better player and has become more successful than Maradona. He only needs that World Cup trophy to covet him as the greatest Argentinian player of all time.

Argentina will wait for the next semifinal game between France and Morocco to decide who they will face in one of the most anticipated World Cup Finals in a long time.