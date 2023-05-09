Luis Suarez: Italy’s Most Hated Soccer Player

Who Is Luis Suarez?

Luis Suarez has been one of the best soccer players since beginning his career at just 19 years old in 2006 with Gronigen. He has also played for illustrious clubs such as Ajax, Liverpool, and FC Barcelona throughout his 18 year career. Suarez is a seven-time Domestic League Champion, 2013-14 Premier League Player of the Season, and 2014-15 Champions League Champion.

Dirty Player With Tons of Antics

Suarez is known as a dirty player due to his biting incidents that will be talked about later on. However, he was also a suspect of racial slurs towards another player. In 2011 in a matchup between Liverpool and Manchester United, Suarez got into it with Patrice Evra and called him a “negro”, which can often be interpreted as offensive in other cultures.. Suarez was then banned for eight matches and fined £40,000 for racially abusing Evra.

“The Hand of God”

Suarez also cost Ghana the chance of advancing in the 2010 World Cup due to his handball preventing Ghana from advancing to the semi-finals in the 2010 World Cup. He was given a red card and was not allowed to play in Semi-Finals matchup against the Netherlands.

Biting Incident Part I:

Suarez had three different instances where he bit an opponent. His first instance was when he was playing for Ajax in the Netherlands in 2010. In a contest with PSV Eindhoven, Suarez bit the shoulder of Otman Bakkal. Suarez was suspended seven games.

Biting Incident Part II:

Fast-forward to 2013, Suarez now with Liverpool, as he bit the arm of Chelsea’s Branislov Ivanovic. He was suspended for ten games for his actions.

Biting Incident Part III:

This incident is by far the most catastrophic with the highest stakes as it is during the 2014 World Cup. In a contest between Suarez’s Uruguay and Italy, Suarez seemed to head towards goal in the 66th minute looking to open up the score. However, Italy’s goalie Gianluigi Buffon made a diving save. This caused Suarez out of anger to bite the shoulder of Giorgio Chiellini.

Suarez was somehow not punished for his actions as Italy fans were angry to say the least. Italy ended up losing that game 1-0.

Lies And Excuses

Before the World Cup started, Suarez wanted to change his character as he does not believe he is the bad guy that soccer fans and the media make him out to be. However, in that same World Cup, he proceeds to bite a third player. He did issue an apology to Chiellini. But then, he follows it up with excuses for each incident saying he loses his cool. He blamed the Ajax incident on being on a bad run. His excuse on the Ivanovic incident was he took a ill-advised penalty. His excuse for the one on Chiellini was the fact that Buffon did his job and made a save.

Vampire or Soccer Player?

There has been many memes of Luis Suarez due to his biting antics whether it is calling him a vampire or photoshopping his face onto the cover of the movie Jaws. He is by far one of the most hated players in Italy. If he was punished or the incident never happened, who knows if Italy would have won that game.

