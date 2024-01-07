Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills; Week 18 AFC East Title Game

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East title, making their week 18 game not to be missed. Miami is 11 – 5, while the Bills are at 10 – 6 for the season. If the Bills lose (and both the Steelers and Jaguars win) they are out of the postseason. If the Dolphins win, they are sitting pretty during the playoffs waiting to see who they compete against in the AFC Championship game. On the other hand, a loss for Miami means having to win 3 playoff games to get to the Super Bowl.

Image – The Phinsider

Playing Favorites

After the Dolphins’ brutal loss to the Ravens last week (19 – 56), fans are feeling nervous going forward. Vegas places the Bills as favorites, which not everyone agrees should be the case. However, if you take into consideration, not only their week 17 game, but the amount of players that were on the injury list just at the beginning of the week (let alone throughout the season) warrant some concern. Reinjury is a risk for multiple players, and team chemistry and cohesion hasn’t had a chance to optimally develop with the players playing musical chairs at multiple positions.

Image – Baltimore Beatdown

Injury List Lite

Miami’s injury list list is wonderfully lean. Only 2 individuals, Xavien Howard and Bradley Chubb, will definitely not be playing. Chubb is out the rest of the season after sustaining an ACL injury. Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle are both questionable, and Jarome Baker is IR but likely to be activated by the time this article is out.

Image – San Diego Union-Tribune

The When and Where

Fans can watch the Dolphins v Bills game tomorrow (Jan. 7th) at 8:20 EST p.m.. Without a doubt, the energy will be off the charts at Hard Rock Stadium for those lucky enough to watch live. Miami has not held the title of AFC East Champions since 2008 and hopes are high in Florida that 2024 will be their year. It is an important season game and sure to be exciting football.