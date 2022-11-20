Above: The Minnesota Twins new look is shown to the Minnesota crowd at the Mall of America on Friday. This is the first major uniform and logo overhaul for the Twins since 1987. From left, Luis Arraez, Jorge Polanco, Joe Ryan, Byron Buxton, and Jose Miranda pose for a photo in new threads. Photo Credit – Yahoo! Sports.

The Minnesota Twins introduced a new array of uniforms this week, including a fresh blue-and-white alternate.

As Jay-Z once sang, “Allow me to reintroduce myself,” and that’s what the Minnesota Twins are doing. For the first time since 1987, the identity of the franchise is getting a major overhaul.

The Twins made their new look public on Friday in front of a large crowd at the Mall of America. Minnesota will now have two caps to choose from. One of the new caps features a large white M with a red four-pronged star. The other cap reveals a new look to the classic TC Twin Cities insignia.

And, as Brian Stensaas of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune notes, it’s a refresh to today with a nod to the past.

Likewise, one player from the Twins loves the opportunity to present a new identity.

“It’s not old-school anymore, it’s more new-school,” center fielder Byron Buxton said. “For us, it was bringing in something different to express who we are as a team. This is a great way to do it. The little things that separate us.”

The little things, likewise, can be something that help tie a franchise together.

Overall, the Minnesota Twins’ new look brings a new excitement to the fan base and the Twin Cities. They are hoping the redesign can also bring along better times. The Twins have struggled in the AL Central as of late. But with a new identity, there is a generation of intrigue.

But how will the Twins fare under the new look? Only time will tell of course.

The design is very nice. Coming from a Guardians fan, this is a cool design.