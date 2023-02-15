Nestor Cortes Won’t Pitch for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Nestor Cortes will be skipping the World Baseball Classic due to a hamstring injury. He had been ready to pitch for the United States.

Nestor Cortes will be skipping the World Base Classic due to a hamstring injury. He was so ready to pitch for the United States but unfortunately, he is out of this international tournament. The Yankees pitcher is currently concentrating on recovering in the meantime for the start of the 2023 major league season.

Nestor Cortes is currently focusing on his health. He believes that he will be ready for the regular season. Speaking to the media he said:

“I think the ultimate goal here is to get ready for No. 28. I think it’s kind of a letdown for the country, but I think the biggest goal right here is to get healthy and be ready for the start of the season.”

On February 6, Cortes suffered a hamstring injury while doing sprints close to his Florida home. Despite the injury. Nestor Cortes Jr. has remained able to toss and work out which will keep him off the pitch for at least two weeks. Cortes claimed that he should be prepared for the season with 15-20 Spring Training innings.

Last year, Cortes had a great year that solidified his position in the Yankees’ rotation. The 28-year-old was selected for his first All-Star Game, finished 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA, and even received some Cy Young votes. He also struggled with a groin injury late in the season and the playoffs while tossing a career-high 158.1 innings.

Yankees Injury Complications Among the Players

Cortes is the second starter in the Yankees’ rotation to be placed on the injury list before Spring Training has started, though he wants to be healthy for Opening Day. Right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas will likely miss most of the season because of shoulder issues on his throwing side. That is a serious loss for a team with championship aspirations.

The only healthy players in New York’s rotation at the moment are Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon, who was signed as a free agent. Recently Yankee general manager Brian Cashman decided against having Severino pitch in the World Baseball Classic because of his injury issues.

The good news is that Cortes was substituted by Kyle Freeland for the position om Team USA in the World Baseball Classic 2023. The other three Yankee players will be participating in World Baseball Classic 2023. They include American catcher Kyle Higashioka, Venezuelan second baseman Gleyber Torres, and Nicaraguan reliever Jonathan Loáisiga