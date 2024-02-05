NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Caleb Williams

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 210

Hand Size: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Delivers the football with good velocity.

Easily repeatable mechanics with a quick release.

Mahomes-esque in evading pressure and throwing off platform.

Insane athleticism.

Knows when to throw it soft and with zip.

Can throw using different arm angles.

Strong arm to take the top off defenses.

Cons

Will back himself into a corner against a good rush.

A little below the average height for an NFL QB.

Will sometimes be caught trying to do too much.

Gets agitated by interior pressure.

Notes

Began career at Oklahoma.

Heisman Trophy winner in 2022.

Unanimous All-American in 2022.

Hold multiple records for passing, rushing, and total offense at USC.

Overview

A top recruit going to Norman, Oklahoma, Caleb Williams enjoyed a fine first season as a Sooner following Spencer Rattler’s benching. Following Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC, Williams quickly followed suit where his success would continue.

One of the things that stands out the most on Williams’ tape is his athleticism. An insane athlete, Williams has good long speed, a strong arm, and is extremely explosive. This all translates to his Mahomes-esque ability to evade pressure, extend plays, throw off platform, and throw from different arm slots. All of which he does with good accuracy and velocity. When he has the luxury of being comfortable in the pocket, Williams’ mechanics make for an easily repeatable release that is quick and delivers an overall accurate football.

A very experienced quarterback, Williams is also an above-average processor from pre- to post-snap. He has a solid understanding of when to throw with velocity and when to leave things a bit softer for his receivers.

It’s noticeable that Williams is a couple of inches below the average height of an NFL QB. Despite this, one of Williams’ biggest faults is his desire to be Superman. A number of times Williams can be seen trying to do too much rather than living to see another down. This typically happens against interior pressure where he’s most easily agitated. In the face of pressure, most of Williams’ sacks will arise from him backing himself into a corner when trying to evade pressure.

After an illustrious career in college, Williams’ sights are now focused on the NFL. The likely first overall pick, there have been reports that Williams doesn’t want to play in Chicago. Hopefully for Chicago fans the hiring of Shane Waldron will be enough to persuade him otherwise.

My Two Cents

There’s been a fair share of phenomenal QB prospects over the past few draft cycles. And in his own right, Drake Maye could be mentioned in that category. However, Caleb Williams is well above Drake Maye, which shows how good the USC product is. While I don’t believe it’d be smart to trade up for Drake Maye, I firmly believe that trading up for Caleb Williams could be a smart play for a team depending on their situation.

