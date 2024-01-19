NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Jayden Daniels

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 210

Hand Size: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Insane athleticism allows him to extend plays and for an open playbook.

Good arm strength to make throws to all levels.

Delivers an accurate ball with a very quick release.

Experienced veteran in the face of pressure.

Competitor who does everything he can to win – including taking big hits.

Cons

Inconsistent accuracy tends to happen with wide-open receivers.

Needs to learn how to slide if wants to be a runner in the NFL.

Should add at least 10-15lbs if wants to have designed runs in the NFL.

Will miss easy reads post-snap.

Notes

2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

AP First-Team All-American in 2023.

First-Team All-SEC in 2023.

Began career at Arizona State under Herm Edwards before transferring to LSU.

Overview

The Heisman Trophy winner in 2023, there aren’t many ways to better finish out a collegiate career. It hasn’t always been sunshine and roses for Daniels who started in Tempe at Arizona State. But his growth and maturity is obvious nevertheless. Daniels was always a terrific athlete given his consensus 4-stars by major recruiting websites. But his past few years in Baton Rouge have been immense in him becoming a sound NFL prospect.

Early in his collegiate career, Daniels played more as an athlete than anything. It might not sound like a bad thing, but there’s a difference between playing as a QB and an athlete. Still, his athleticism has always served him and his team well as it’s allowed his OCs to be creative. After arriving in Louisiana, you could see Daniels was a different player under Brian Kelly. In the face of pressure, Daniels is a calm veteran who stands tall in the pocket while being aware of the rush, allowing him to escape pressure and prolong plays. This is where his competitive nature is shown the most as he isn’t afraid to take hits despite his slender frame. When it comes to ball delivery, Daniels has a strong arm that can throw to all levels. He delivers an accurate football and has a quick release.

However, Daniels does have his moments of inaccuracy here and there. But, unlike most quarterbacks, his misses tend to be when throwing to wide-open receivers rather than those covered. It’s one thing to miss when there’s a tight window, but when your WRs are wide open, those are the throws you have to make. Additionally, Daniels could process his post-snap reads more consistently. There are times when he’ll miss a read here and there which isn’t typical for a Heisman-winning QB.

Going back to the LSU product’s ability to extend plays, he’ll need to learn to slide more often should he become a team’s franchise QB. It worked for him in college, but Daniels will soon learn that the NFL is a different beast. Because of this, Daniels could also benefit from adding at least 10 to 15 more pounds to his frame. It isn’t a necessity for him as he’s already a tick above 200 pounds, but it would be extremely beneficial if he wishes to play the same style of football in the NFL as he did at LSU.

Daniels has gained tremendous steam in this early pre-draft process. Someone who was initially on the day two radar, Daniels has climbed into top-10 consideration. While there are several quality veteran QBs in this year’s draft, keep an eye on Daniels as many teams would be happy to add a Heisman Trophy winner to their roster.

My Two Cents

I loved watching Jayden Daniels’ film. It’s no wonder he won the Heisman Trophy as every play was filled with energy and excitement. But, however good Daniels might be, I don’t think he’s worth trading up for. He’s for sure a first-round talent, but is he a better prospect than Drake Maye, Bo Nix, or Michael Penix Jr? I’ll repeat that. I didn’t ask if he was a better player. I asked if he was a better prospect. These are the questions NFL front offices will need to ask themselves as the draft quickly approaches.

For more football content click here.





