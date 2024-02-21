Marvin Harrison Jr., Wr, Ohio State

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 205

Hand Size: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Big but slender frame built to compete against the NFL’s best.

Strong and physical at the catch point.

Tracks the ball well in the air.

Understands the use of stemming DBs to create space.

Good vision to find open zones.

Great separation through physicality and agility at the top of routes.

Active hands to not expose his chest in press coverage.

Uses size and strength well when taking on blocks.

Inside-outside versatility.

Cons

Okay burst getting off the line of scrimmage.

Had series of drops when open.

Average long speed to create separation.

Notes

2023 Biletnikoff Award winner.

2023 Heisman Trophy finalist.

2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist.

Unanimous First-Team All-American in 2022 and 2023.

All-Big Ten Conference in 2022 and 2023.

Academic All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023.

Overview

One of the most dangerous WRs in college football the past few years, one lucky NFL team will finally be able to enjoy Marvin Harrison Jr.’s talents. The most decorated wideout in Ohio State history, Marvin Harrison Jr. has cemented himself among the Buckeye greats. However, will all this translate to the NFL?

Starting with his negatives, because there aren’t many, Harrison’s burst and long speed aren’t up to par with the rest of his game. Coming off the line of scrimmage, Harrison isn’t immediately threatening besides with what he could potentially do once the ball comes his way. His burst isn’t intimidating and his long speed doesn’t necessitate a large cushion from DBs. Furthermore, Harrison will sometimes undergo mental errors when wide open as seen with his series of drops throughout the season.

Moving on to his many positives, Harrison’s big and slender, frame is built to dominate at the NFL level. He’s strong and physical at the catchpoint which he also uses to gain separation against more physical DBs and block in the run game. At the line of scrimmage, although his burst might not be there, he has active hands to ensure he doesn’t expose his chest to a DB’s jam. During his routes, Harrison displays excellent vision and route-running prowess as he knows how to correctly stem DBs to create space and find soft spots to settle down. With the ball in the air, Harrison also displays terrific body control to adjust when needed. Because of these pros, Harrison can be lined both in the slot and out wide.

At Ohio State’s pro day last year, one observant remarked it was “like shopping at a Lamborghini dealership for the model that doesn’t come out until next year.” Well, the time has now come. Harrison currently is projected to be the WR1 of his class. While he’s worth the first overall pick, it’s more likely he’ll be picked in the three to five range with a number of QBs expected to go in the top three.

My Two Cents

When it comes to Marvin Harrison Jr., not only is his ceiling extraordinarily high, but so is his floor. Watching his film, I routinely thought to myself, “He could be a more complete Ja’Marr Chase.” On the flip, I also thought to myself, “At his floor, he could be another Mike Williams.” This isn’t a knock on Mike Williams, believe me. Instead, it’s a testament to how good Harrison is. If I’m the Bears and I’m keeping Justin Fields, I wouldn’t mind taking Harrison first overall.

