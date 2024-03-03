NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 215

Hand Size: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Insane get-off burst at the line of scrimmage.

Great understanding of how to stem DBs.

Phenomenal change of direction abilities.

Rare athletic blend of size, speed, and agility.

Complete route tree.

High points the football very well.

Inside-outside versatility.

Cons

Isn’t super elusive after the catch.

Will have mental errors resulting in drops.

Average long speed.

Notes

2023 Biletnikoff Award finalist.

First Team All-PAC 12 in 2022 and 2023.

PAC 12 Academic Honor Roll in 2021 and 2022.

First Team All-America in 2023.

Overview

In 2022 Rome Odunze gave us a glimpse of the WR he is. In 2023, it’s safe to say we got the full experience. Overshadowed a bit by Marvin Harrison Jr., Odunze still put up phenomenal numbers resulting in him being a Biletnikoff finalist. Despite not winning the prestigious award, Odunze still makes a solid case as to why he should be this year’s WR1.

Since there aren’t many negatives to Odunze’s game, I find it fitting we begin there. First off, his long speed is only average. While this might not be a big negative in the grand scheme of things, you’d like more out of someone who could be a top ten pick. Adding on, this lack of long speed is partially what makes Odunze unthreatening after the catch. While he has good vision making him dangerous with blockers in front, the same can’t necessarily be said otherwise. Lastly, Odunze will fall into stretches of mental errors resulting in dropped passes. These drops occur both when trying to catch the ball both his his hands and fingers, and with his body.

On to his many positives, Odunze has great burst getting off the line of scrimmage. From this, he only gets more threatening given his excellent route running abilities. Odunze has a very good understanding of how to stem DBs to set them up for when he wants to change direction. From this, Odunze is a rare blend of size, strength, and control as he high points the football like a basketball player going up for a rebound. He has terrific body control that allows him to adjust to throws mid-air and has experience running routes from both the slot and out wide. Because of this, Odunze has a complete route tree that will benefit any offense.

Odunze can be and should be a WR1 for any NFL offense. While he isn’t expected to be selected before Harrison, or even Nabers in some instances, he still has the potential to be the first wideout selected in April.

My Two Cents

Odunze is my favorite WR of the draft and is someone I’ve been watching intently the past couple seasons. He’s an excellent route runner, has good enough speed, great change of direction, is experienced, and tracks the ball extremely well in the air. I might be hyping him up a little too much but, to me at least, it’s completely warranted.

