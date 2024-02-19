NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 223

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Excellent at breaking tackles.

Patient runner of out the backfield.

Frame is NFL-ready.

Good change of direction.

Experience in the passing game. (Wheels, screens, screens from wide, flats, swings)

Cons

Explosivity is average.

Absorbs a lot of contact with his running style.

Fine long speed.

Notes

Started career at Oregon before transferring to Florida State.

Second-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.

Named to the ACC Honor Roll in 2022.

Missed the 2020 season due to an injury.

Overview

A promising talent when he didn’t miss time with injury at Oregon, Trey Benson brought versatility and physicality to Tallahassee. One of the best ACC running backs the past few years, Benson is now looking to extend his career in the NFL. However, does his tape match his hype?

The first thing that jumps out in Benson’s film is his physicality and downhill running style. Because of this, combined with his NFL-ready frame, Benson is a monster out of the backfield who needs to be gang-tackled to be brought down. He’s very patient allowing for holes to open, which he quickly attacks. Running through these holes, Benson shows a good change of direction which he uses when defenders unexpectedly close in. Furthermore, Benson is serviceable out of the backfield with reliable hands. His route tree may not be complete, but he’s experienced on wheel routes, swings, routes to the flat, screens out of the backfield, and quick screens when lined up out wide.

However, once he gets into the open space, while he has the long speed to beat some defenders, he isn’t fast enough to beat all defenders. While not everyone can run a sub-4.4 forty, you would’ve liked to see him separate better. More so, Benson’s explosivity is just average. While he’s good at changing direction, this comes more from him anticipating the defender’s angles. When he has to rely on his agility, this is where he gets bottled up. Lastly, with his physical style of play, Benson absorbs a lot of contact. While it could be fine given the amount he’s played in college, it’s a bit worrisome given the current lifespan of NFL RBs.

Most people have Benson as a top-3 RB on their draft boards. While he’s worthy of that recognition, the value of the RB position could result in him sliding come draft weekend. Easily an early second-rounder, it’d be a shame to see him fall out of this range.

My Two Cents

To be honest, I loved watching Trey Benson while at Oregon and then at Florida State. However, by the time I finished watching his tape, I was left expecting more. A great player in college, I fear his downhill playstyle will limit him in the NFL despite his capabilities as a pass catcher. I unfortunately don’t see him as a true three-down back but I think he’d thrive in a role similar to what NOLA had with Ingram and Kamara.

